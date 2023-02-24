Technology News

FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Faces New Criminal Charges, Allegedly Made Over 300 Illegal Political Donations

Prosecutors have accused Bankman-Fried of stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer funds to plug losses at Alameda Research, his crypto-focused hedge fund.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 February 2023 12:24 IST
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Faces New Criminal Charges, Allegedly Made Over 300 Illegal Political Donations

Photo Credit: Reuters

Sam Bankman-Fried's trial is slated for October

Highlights
  • Bankman-Fried now faces 12 criminal charges
  • The new indictment said Bankman-Fried conspired with two former FTX execs
  • Bankman-Fried founded FTX in 2019 which collapsed in November 2022

Sam Bankman-Fried was hit with new criminal charges on Thursday, in an expanded indictment accusing the founder of the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange of conspiring to make more than 300 illegal political donations.

Bankman-Fried now faces 12 criminal charges, including four for fraud and eight for conspiracy, up from eight charges in an earlier indictment, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have accused Bankman-Fried of stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer funds to plug losses at Alameda Research, his crypto-focused hedge fund.

The new charges add to pressure on the 30-year-old former billionaire, who has seen two of his former top lieutenants plead guilty.

Bankman-Fried is also trying to stay out of jail, after his online activity since his arrest prompted US District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversees the case, to signal a willingness to revoke his $250 million (roughly Rs. 2,100 crore) bail package.

A spokesman for Bankman-Fried declined to comment.

Bankman-Fried's trial is slated for October. Kaplan on Thursday extended a temporary ban on Bankman-Fried's contacting FTX and Alameda employees to March 3 from February 24.

The new indictment said Bankman-Fried conspired with two former FTX executives to donate tens of millions of dollars in order to influence lawmakers to pass legislation favorable to the company.

Those donations were unlawful because they were made with "straw" donors or corporate funds, enabling Bankman-Fried - one of the largest donors to Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections - to evade contribution limits, prosecutors said.

LGBTQ Donation

Prosecutors said Bankman-Fried directed one executive to donate primarily to left-leaning candidates and organizations and the other to Republicans, with many donations funded by Alameda and including FTX customer funds.

The indictment said a political consultant working for Bankman-Fried told one of the executives, identified as CC-1, that "you being the center left face of our spending will mean you giving to a lot of woke shit for transactional purposes."

That executive gave more than $1 million (roughly Rs. 8,274,700) to a pro-LGBTQ group at Bankman-Fried's direction, the indictment said.

Federal Election Commission records show that Nishad Singh, FTX's former engineering chief, contributed $1.1 million (roughly Rs. 9 crore) on July 7, 2022 to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, a national organization dedicated to electing openly LGBTQ people.

In a statement, the group said it has "set aside funds and will take appropriate action once we receive guidance from authorities."

A lawyer for Singh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After founding FTX in 2019, Bankman-Fried rode a boom in the value of Bitcoin and other digital assets to attain an estimated $26 billion (roughly Rs. 2,15,200 crore) fortune.

His exchange collapsed in November amid a flurry of customer withdrawals over concerns the exchange was commingling assets with Alameda.

Dread of this day

When it became clear FTX could not meet withdrawal demands, Bankman-Fried directed Alameda to sell assets to pay the exchange's customers, prosecutors said.

The indictment said that on November 6, five days before FTX's bankruptcy filing, Bankman-Fried forwarded CC-1 a message from Caroline Ellison, then Alameda's chief executive.

"I just had an increasing dread of this day that was weighing on me for a long time," Ellison wrote, "and now that it's actually happening it just feels great to get it over with one way or another."

Ellison and former FTX technology chief Gary Wang pleaded guilty to fraud charges in December and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

The new charges against Bankman-Fried include conspiracies to commit bank fraud and operate an unlicensed money transmitting business.

Prosecutors said Bankman-Fried told a unnamed California bank he wanted to open an account for a trading company, but intended the account to process deposits and withdrawals for FTX customers.

The bank had previously told Bankman-Fried it was unwilling to process such transactions, the indictment read.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India committment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX, Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin, Ether Record Losses, Most Cryptocurrencies Fall as Market Decline Continues: All Details
Featured video of the day
Samsung's Experiential Store

Related Stories

FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Faces New Criminal Charges, Allegedly Made Over 300 Illegal Political Donations
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G May Sport S23 Series' Camera Design
  2. Google Photos With Magic Eraser, HDR Video Effect Rolling Out to These Users
  3. Why Netflix Is Cutting Prices of Its Subscription Plans in Some Countries
  4. YouTube Music Rolls Out New Customised Playlist Option for Mobile: Report
  5. Nokia C02 With 480p Display, Removable Battery Launched
  6. NoiseFit Crew Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  7. iPhone 14 Plus Gets Rs. 10,000 Discount: Here's How to Avail
  8. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G Design, Specifications Leaked: Details
  9. Oppo Enco Air 3 True Wireless Earphones Review
  10. India's UPI Ecosystem Can Be a Template for Other Nations: PM Modi at G20
#Latest Stories
  1. Digital Payments Transformed Governance, Financial Inclusion in India, Says PM Modi at G20 Meet
  2. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Render Leaks Suggest Similar Camera Module Design as Galaxy S23 Series
  3. MCU’s Thunderbolts casts Oscar-nominated Steven Yeun: Report
  4. FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Faces New Criminal Charges, Allegedly Made Over 300 Illegal Political Donations
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Record Losses, Most Cryptocurrencies Fall as Market Decline Continues: All Details
  6. Nokia C02 With 480p LCD Display, Removable Battery Launched: All Details
  7. India Has No Plans to Incentivise CBDC Users Despite Tedious Onboarding: Details
  8. Hogwarts Legacy Has Sold Over 12 Million Copies Worldwide, WB Games Confirms
  9. Netflix Cuts Prices of Subscription Plans Up to Half in Some Countries as Shares Drop 5 Percent
  10. Google in ‘Gross Violation’ of CCI Order, Charging App Developers 11 to 26 Percent Commission: ADIF
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.