Bitget to Be Blocked in Thailand From December 5, Over Unlicensed Cryptocurrency Trading

A criminal complaint has been lodged by Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against the operator of the cryptocurrency exchange Bitget, known as BG Limited, and the SEC has warned that the exchange will be blocked from December 5. The move was officially validated by the Thai SEC via an announcement issued on November 5, which indicated that BG Limited operated the crypto exchange business without obtaining the necessary approval. The regulator has referred the case to the Economic Crime Suppression Division for investigation and has instructed the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to block access to the Bitget website and mobile app.

Thai Regulator Identifies Local Promotions and Baht-Based Trading Services

On the other hand, the ban will apply to Bitget's main site, as well as any domains and apps. Customers who keep their assets on the exchange have been asked to take the necessary measures by authorities before the deadline set for December 5. The regulatory body stated that during investigations, it was found that the trading of crypto had been conducted via Bitget between 2022 and 2025. During this time, the platform was said to have enabled digital asset trading, charged trading fees, and provided services targeting Thai customers.

The investigators noted a Thai-language website showing the value of cryptocurrencies in Thai Baht. Promotional activities were found to be happening on several social media platforms such as the X account known as “Bitget Thailand,” the Telegram group “BGB Thai Holder,” and the TikTok account known as “bitgetthailand.”

According to the SEC, these activities fell under the definition of conducting a digital asset exchange in Section 3 of the Emergency Decree on Digital Asset Businesses of Thailand, which was enacted in 2018. The SEC alleged that BG Limited had committed an offense under Section 26 of the law.

The claim mentions Kritsana Kritsananuwat individually, who, according to the regulators, played an instrumental role in promoting the platform through the Facebook page called “Srisiam” and the YouTube channel “SRISIAM.” It is claimed that he promoted their unlicensed operations.

Thailand has also banned five cryptocurrency exchanges without appropriate licenses, including Bybit, OKX, and CoinEx, under the same regulatory laws in June 2025. The SEC urges investors to check whether a cryptocurrency issuer is licensed through the SEC website or the SEC Check First app.