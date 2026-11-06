Apple has released a new Shot on iPhone film for Diwali, titled ‘Step into the Light', in collaboration with Indian fashion brand Raw Mango. Directed by Raw Mango founder Sanjay Garg, Apple claims the film was shot entirely on the iPhone 18 Pro at Tijara Fort, a restored 19th-century royal palace in Rajasthan. It features performers from different parts of India. Apple has also highlighted the iPhone 18 Pro's camera capabilities, particularly its low-light performance, as part of the campaign.

Apple's Shot on iPhone ‘Step Into the Light' Film

In an announcement, Apple said that ‘Step into the Light' was created with Raw Mango, a contemporary Indian fashion brand founded by textile designer Sanjay Garg in 2008. The film is directed by Garg and uses the theme of stepping out of darkness into light to reflect the spirit of Diwali. It was shot at Tijara Fort in Rajasthan, with a diverse cast representing different parts of the country.

According to Apple, the film was shot in low-light conditions to demonstrate the camera capabilities of the iPhone 18 Pro. The smartphone's 48-megapixel Fusion Main camera debuts variable aperture technology for the first time on an iPhone. It uses six laser-cut blades to automatically adjust the aperture based on lighting conditions and depth-of-field requirements.

The camera is paired with a new sensor and can widen its aperture to f/1.48 for low-light photography, according to Apple. The company has also highlighted Smart Focus Tracking, which keeps performers in focus as they move through the film's choreographed sequences. These features are intended to help capture subjects sharply in challenging lighting conditions, particularly during scenes involving movement.

The collaboration also brings attention to Raw Mango's work with Indian textiles. The film's wardrobe includes traditional fabrics and weaving styles such as Mashru, Varanasi brocades, and Chanderi, with colours selected to complement the iPhone 18 Pro.

The brand, which creates saris, garments, objects, and experiences around textile and cultural traditions, recently made its international runway debut at London Fashion Week earlier this year. The ‘Step into the Light' premiered on November 4 on its global Instagram account and Apple India's YouTube channel, ahead of Diwali.

The company has also released a behind-the-scenes film featuring Garg working on the set with the iPhone 18 Pro through Instagram Stories.