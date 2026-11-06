Technology News
English Edition

Apple Celebrates Diwali With New Shot on iPhone 18 Pro Film Directed by Raw Mango

Apple says the film was shot in low-light conditions to demonstrate the camera capabilities of the iPhone 18 Pro.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 November 2026 13:26 IST
Apple Celebrates Diwali With New Shot on iPhone 18 Pro Film Directed by Raw Mango

The iPhone 18 Pro models debut variable aperture technology for the first time on an iPhone

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The short film was shot entirely on the new iPhone 18 Pro
  • Raw Mango founder Sanjay Garg directed the Diwali campaign
  • iPhone 18 Pro debuts variable aperture technology for low light
Advertisement

Apple has released a new Shot on iPhone film for Diwali, titled ‘Step into the Light', in collaboration with Indian fashion brand Raw Mango. Directed by Raw Mango founder Sanjay Garg, Apple claims the film was shot entirely on the iPhone 18 Pro at Tijara Fort, a restored 19th-century royal palace in Rajasthan. It features performers from different parts of India. Apple has also highlighted the iPhone 18 Pro's camera capabilities, particularly its low-light performance, as part of the campaign.

Apple's Shot on iPhone ‘Step Into the Light' Film

In an announcement, Apple said that ‘Step into the Light' was created with Raw Mango, a contemporary Indian fashion brand founded by textile designer Sanjay Garg in 2008. The film is directed by Garg and uses the theme of stepping out of darkness into light to reflect the spirit of Diwali. It was shot at Tijara Fort in Rajasthan, with a diverse cast representing different parts of the country.

VoltIphone 18 Pro Discussion
Explore More...

According to Apple, the film was shot in low-light conditions to demonstrate the camera capabilities of the iPhone 18 Pro. The smartphone's 48-megapixel Fusion Main camera debuts variable aperture technology for the first time on an iPhone. It uses six laser-cut blades to automatically adjust the aperture based on lighting conditions and depth-of-field requirements.

The camera is paired with a new sensor and can widen its aperture to f/1.48 for low-light photography, according to Apple. The company has also highlighted Smart Focus Tracking, which keeps performers in focus as they move through the film's choreographed sequences. These features are intended to help capture subjects sharply in challenging lighting conditions, particularly during scenes involving movement.

The collaboration also brings attention to Raw Mango's work with Indian textiles. The film's wardrobe includes traditional fabrics and weaving styles such as Mashru, Varanasi brocades, and Chanderi, with colours selected to complement the iPhone 18 Pro.

The brand, which creates saris, garments, objects, and experiences around textile and cultural traditions, recently made its international runway debut at London Fashion Week earlier this year. The ‘Step into the Light' premiered on November 4 on its global Instagram account and Apple India's YouTube channel, ahead of Diwali.

The company has also released a behind-the-scenes film featuring Garg working on the set with the iPhone 18 Pro through Instagram Stories.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
ElevenLabs Partners With SoundCloud to Let Users Publish AI-Generated Music Directly

Related Stories

Apple Celebrates Diwali With New Shot on iPhone 18 Pro Film Directed by Raw Mango
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Announces ColorOS 17 Rollout Dates for November: Check List
  2. Motorola Signature 27 With This Flagship Snapdragon SoC Debuts: See Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy S27 Could Launch Soon in India: Here's What We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Anthropic Introduces Claude Personal Finance as an Integrated AI Financial Management Tool
  2. YouTube Replaces Subscriptions Tab With New Home Page in Major App Interface Redesign
  3. Apple Celebrates Diwali With New Shot on iPhone 18 Pro Film Directed by Raw Mango
  4. WhatsApp Adds Events Home Hub and Guest RSVPs for Users Without Accounts
  5. ElevenLabs Partners With SoundCloud to Let Users Publish AI-Generated Music Directly
  6. OpenAI Introduces GPT-6 Cyber With Improved Vulnerability Detection and Exploit Development
  7. Bitcoin Falls Below $76,000 as Global Equity Sell-Off Triggers $1.08 Billion in Crypto Liquidations
  8. Samsung Galaxy S27 India Launch Seemingly Confirmed as Phone Appears on Certification Database: Report
  9. Oppo Find X10 Ultra, Vivo X500 Ultra Camera Specifications Leaked; Hints at Multiple 200-Megapixel Sensors
  10. Moto Watch 2 Fit Watch and Buds 2 Ultra TWS Earphones Announced With Polar Tracking and Sound by Bose
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »