Oppo Reno 17 is scheduled to be launched in China next week. The smartphone will be accompanied by the higher-end Oppo Reno 17 Pro. The company recently listed the upcoming Reno lineup on its online store in the country for pre-order. Now, the smartphone maker has teased the design of the Oppo Reno 17. The handset is shown to sport a familiar design with a flat rear panel. However, the teaser shows that it could get a new glowing light feature on the back. It will also sport a flat rear panel with a square-shaped camera module. This comes shortly after its specifications surfaced online.

Oppo Reno 17 Design Teased

In a post on Weibo, the tech firm published a video teasing the design of the Oppo Reno 17. The upcoming smartphone is shown to feature a flat rear panel, with a square-shaped camera module in the top-left corner. The Reno branding appears inside the camera island, along with a triple camera system and an LED flash. The smartphone also appears with a glowing cat-like design element.

The same glowing cat figure appears in other marketing material on the company's Weibo page. However, the tech firm has not specified whether the design element will be featured on both the Oppo Reno 17 and the Oppo Reno 17 Pro. The handset is shown in a white colourway. It will also sport a flat metal mid-frame, finished in a silver shade. The power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the handset.

We already know that the Oppo Reno 17 series will be launched in China on November 9, along with the Oppo Pad Air 6 and the Oppo Watch 5. Leaks suggest that the Oppo Reno 17 will sport a 6.5-inch display, while the Pro model will boast a 6.3-inch touchscreen. The standard model will reportedly be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 17 Pro is said to boast the MediaTek Dimensity 8550 SoC.

Both Oppo Reno 17 series phones could go on sale in the country in three RAM and storage configurations, which could be 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB options. Further, the leak suggests that the handsets will ship in five colour options, namely Cocoa Brown, Encounter Cat, Ice Moon White, Snow White, and Starlight Pink(translated from Chinese).