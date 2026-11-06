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WhatsApp Adds Events Home Hub and Guest RSVPs for Users Without Accounts

WhatsApp Events is similar to the events management feature Snapchat recently launched.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 November 2026 12:56 IST
WhatsApp Adds Events Home Hub and Guest RSVPs for Users Without Accounts

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp will start rolling the new updates in the coming weeks

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Highlights
  • WhatsApp now lets users send invites to non-WhatsApp users
  • WhatsApp hides the phone number of the user from guest users
  • Snapchat Plans feature was recently launched
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WhatsApp introduced the ability to create events and invite members for Communities in May 2024. The functionality was later introduced for WhatsApp group chats, allowing users to mark whether they will be attending an event they have been invited to or not. Now, the instant messaging platform has announced multiple new features for WhatsApp Events. The new update brings the ability to share links to events. Users can also share the link with others who do not have WhatsApp accounts. It is similar to WhatsApp's guest conference call feature. The Meta-owned platform has also added a dedicated hub for WhatsApp events.

WhatsApp Events New Functionalities

In a blog post on Thursday, the instant messaging platform announced that it is rolling out multiple upgrades for the WhatsApp Events feature. The company said that the new features will be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks. Among the new features, the company has added the ability to share WhatsApp event links with users who do not have a WhatsApp account, such as the WhatsApp Guest Call functionality.

Users can now create an event, add a cover photo, and share the link directly with others. The RSVP status, whether the invited person will be attending the event or not, will be shown to the user who created the event. The invited members do not have to download the app or create a WhatsApp account to RSVP to the event.

On top of this, WhatsApp has introduced the new Events Home as a centralised hub. The company positions it as the user's “one-stop” for creating and sending customised invites to others. Moreover, the WhatsApp Events Home allows users to manage RSVPs. They can also set custom reminders and add a plus one. Users can visit the WhatsApp Settings page and select Events to see the list of past and upcoming events, including the events that they have created or have been invited to.

WhatsApp assures users that when a user sends the WhatsApp Events invite to guest users, the platform does not share their phone number. However, users without a WhatsApp account will only be presented with the address to the event after they RSVP to the invite.

The new WhatsApp Events Home is similar to the Snapchat Plans functionality that allows users to manage events without moving between different pages. The ephemeral photo-sharing platform launched its event management feature in September.

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Further reading: WhatsApp Events Home, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Snapchat Plans
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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WhatsApp Adds Events Home Hub and Guest RSVPs for Users Without Accounts
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