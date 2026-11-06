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Moto Watch 2 Fit Watch and Buds 2 Ultra TWS Earphones Announced With Polar Tracking and Sound by Bose

Motorola states that its Watch 2 Fit runs RTOS and will last 7 days on a full charge

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 November 2026 11:35 IST
Moto Watch 2 Fit Watch and Buds 2 Ultra TWS Earphones Announced With Polar Tracking and Sound by Bose

Photo Credit: Motorola

The Moto Watch 2 Fit (pictured) was launched alongside Motorola’s new Signature 27 flagship

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Highlights
  • Motorola globally announced its Signature 27 flagship smartphone
  • The Moto Watch 2 Fit is an RTOS powered fitness tracker
  • The Moto Buds 2 Ultra is a premium TWS offering from the brand
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Alongside its Signature 27 premium flagship, Motorola has also announced two new wearable devices globally. The Moto Watch 2 Fit is a fitness tracker powered by RTOS, which Motorola claims will last a week on a full charge. The Moto Buds 2 Ultra are premium TWS earphones from Motorola which support high resolution audio codecs and offer premium features like a wireless charging case and more. The Moto Watch 2 Fit offers fitness insights by Polar, while the Moto Buds 2 Ultra offers Bose SoundDesign tuning.

Moto Watch 2 Fit and Moto Buds 2 Ultra Price and Availability

The Moto Watch 2 Fit fitness tracker will be available with two case styles: Pantone Tracing Gray and Pantone Elegance. The tracker will be offered with Pantone Stratified Sea, Pantone Pigeon, and Pantone Ballerina straps. The Moto Buds 2 Ultra will be offered in Pantone Temple Gray and Pantone Reflecting Pond.

The fitness tracker starts at EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 12,000) while the TWS earphones start from EUR 199 (approximately Rs. 21,000) and will be available in select countries across Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia-Pacific in the coming weeks.

Moto Watch 2 Fit and Moto Buds 2 Ultra Price Features and Specifications

The Moto Watch 2 Fit is a budget fitness tracker equipped with a 1.85-inch OLED display and has a resolution of 390 x 450 pixels. The company claims its fitness tracker is IP68-rated for durability and features an aluminium case. The device runs RTOS operating system, which unlike WearOS does not support third-party app downloads. The watch has a 400mAh battery that Motorola claims will last up to 7 days with the always-on display feature enabled and 12 days with the feature turned off. Motorola also says its fitness tracker can last up to 16 days in low-power mode and that a quick 10-minute charge provides up to 24 hours of regular use. It measures 42.88 x 38.65 x 9.95mm, and weighs 28.1g.

motorola moto buds 2 ultra gadgets 360 MotoBuds2Ultra Motorola

The Moto Buds 2 Ultra TWS earphones
Photo Credit: Motorola

 

The Moto Buds 2 Ultra's highlight feature is its audio tuning and active noise cancellation (ANC), both of which have been implemented by Bose. The buds have an 11mm dynamic driver with Knowles armature and supports high resolution codecs like LHDC 4, and LHDC 5 (using Bluetooth 6.0) alongside SBC and AAC. The TWS earphones are rated to last 8 hours or a total of 37 hours with the charging case. The case also supports wireless charging using the Qi 2 standard and is IP57 rated (along with the earbuds).

Moto Watch 2 Fit

Moto Watch 2 Fit

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Pantone Stratified Sea, Pantone Pigeon, Pantone Ballerina
Compatible OS Android 12 and newer
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
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Further reading: Moto Watch 2 Fit, Moto Buds 2 Ultra, Motorola, Moto Watch 2 Fit Features, Moto Watch 2 Fit Specifications, Moto Buds 2 Ultra Features, Moto Buds 2 Ultra Specifications
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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Moto Watch 2 Fit Watch and Buds 2 Ultra TWS Earphones Announced With Polar Tracking and Sound by Bose
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