Alongside its Signature 27 premium flagship, Motorola has also announced two new wearable devices globally. The Moto Watch 2 Fit is a fitness tracker powered by RTOS, which Motorola claims will last a week on a full charge. The Moto Buds 2 Ultra are premium TWS earphones from Motorola which support high resolution audio codecs and offer premium features like a wireless charging case and more. The Moto Watch 2 Fit offers fitness insights by Polar, while the Moto Buds 2 Ultra offers Bose SoundDesign tuning.

Moto Watch 2 Fit and Moto Buds 2 Ultra Price and Availability

The Moto Watch 2 Fit fitness tracker will be available with two case styles: Pantone Tracing Gray and Pantone Elegance. The tracker will be offered with Pantone Stratified Sea, Pantone Pigeon, and Pantone Ballerina straps. The Moto Buds 2 Ultra will be offered in Pantone Temple Gray and Pantone Reflecting Pond.

The fitness tracker starts at EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 12,000) while the TWS earphones start from EUR 199 (approximately Rs. 21,000) and will be available in select countries across Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia-Pacific in the coming weeks.

Moto Watch 2 Fit and Moto Buds 2 Ultra Price Features and Specifications

The Moto Watch 2 Fit is a budget fitness tracker equipped with a 1.85-inch OLED display and has a resolution of 390 x 450 pixels. The company claims its fitness tracker is IP68-rated for durability and features an aluminium case. The device runs RTOS operating system, which unlike WearOS does not support third-party app downloads. The watch has a 400mAh battery that Motorola claims will last up to 7 days with the always-on display feature enabled and 12 days with the feature turned off. Motorola also says its fitness tracker can last up to 16 days in low-power mode and that a quick 10-minute charge provides up to 24 hours of regular use. It measures 42.88 x 38.65 x 9.95mm, and weighs 28.1g.

The Moto Buds 2 Ultra TWS earphones

Photo Credit: Motorola

The Moto Buds 2 Ultra's highlight feature is its audio tuning and active noise cancellation (ANC), both of which have been implemented by Bose. The buds have an 11mm dynamic driver with Knowles armature and supports high resolution codecs like LHDC 4, and LHDC 5 (using Bluetooth 6.0) alongside SBC and AAC. The TWS earphones are rated to last 8 hours or a total of 37 hours with the charging case. The case also supports wireless charging using the Qi 2 standard and is IP57 rated (along with the earbuds).