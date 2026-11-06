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Samsung Galaxy S27 India Launch Seemingly Confirmed as Phone Appears on Certification Database: Report

Samsung Galaxy S27 has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 November 2026 11:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 India Launch Seemingly Confirmed as Phone Appears on Certification Database: Report

Samsung Galaxy S27 might succeed this year's Galaxy S26 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 might feature an Exynos chipset
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 could carry a triple rear camera unit
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 might feature a hole-punch display cutout
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Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to be launched early next year. The lineup is said to comprise four models, namely Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, Galaxy S27 Ultra, and Galaxy S27 Pro. While the positioning of the standard, plus, and Ultra models could remain the same, the Pro model will reportedly be placed between the plus and the higher-end Ultra phones. Apart from this, the specifications, features, and design of the upcoming handsets have also surfaced online. Now, the standard Samsung Galaxy S27 model has reportedly been listed on a certification website, seemingly confirming an imminent launch in India.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Appears on Certifications Website With Model Number SM-S952B/DS

GSMArena reports that a Samsung smartphone has been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. The phone is reportedly listed with the model number SM-S952B/DS, which reportedly belongs to one of the variants of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27. The listing suggests that the handset could be launched in India soon. However, the South Korean tech giant has yet to confirm these details.

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It is worth noting that the anticipated launch of the handset is still months away. According to previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to be launched in India and other global markets in January or February 2027. It is expected to arrive with the other three rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 series handsets.

This comes shortly after a report highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy S27 will be equipped with the tech giant's in-house Exynos 2700 chipset. Recently, a Samsung executive announced that the Exynos 2700 SoC, like its predecessor, will be built on a 2nm process. However, it will deliver various performance improvements. Further, the Exynos 2700 chip reportedly outperformed the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset.

On the Geekbench 6.5 benchmarking platform's multi-core CPU performance test, the Exynos 2700 model reportedly scored roughly 20 percent higher than the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, which features the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC from Qualcomm. The Samsung Galaxy S27+ is also said to feature the same Exynos SoC, while the Ultra model could be powered by a custom Snapdragon chip. The Samsung Galaxy S27 is said to sport a 6.27-inch AMOLED display, which could be the smallest in the series.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S27 India Launch, Samsung Galaxy S27 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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