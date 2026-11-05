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Motorola Signature 27 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Chipset: Price, Specifications

Motorola Signature 27 will go on sale in select global markets in two Pantone-curated colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 November 2026 19:18 IST
Motorola Signature 27 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Chipset: Price, Specifications

Motorola Signature 27 will also be launched in India this month

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Highlights
  • Motorola Signature 27 features a triple rear camera unit
  • Motorola Signature 27 offers audio by B&O
  • Motorola Signature 27 gets a redesigned deco
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Motorola Signature 27 was launched in select global markets on Thursday as the tech firm's latest flagship candybar-style smartphone. The handset succeeds the Motorola Signature, which was unveiled in India earlier this year, in January. The Motorola Signature 27 is equipped with the top-of-the-line octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. It is set to go on sale in two Pantone-curated colour options. The phone carries a triple rear camera unit, with a 200-megapixel telephoto camera. It also ships with the latest Android version. The company has already confirmed that the phone will also be launched in India later this month.

Motorola Signature 27 Price, Availability

Motorola Signature 27 price starts at EUR 1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,70,000). The new smartphone is set to go on sale in select global markets via the Motorola online store. The Motorola Signature 27 is offered in Pantone Capulet Olive and Pantone Coal Smoke colour options.

Motorola Signature 27 Specifications, Features

The Motorola Signature 27 is a dual SIM smartphone. It runs on Graphene OS (Android 17). The tech firm promises seven years of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates for the handset. The Motorola Signature 27 sports a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED Duo LTPO Tandem OLED display, delivering up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 12,000 nits peak brightness. On top of this, the smartphone is equipped with the Bang & Olufsen-tuned stereo speaker setup.

Powering the new Motorola Signature 27 is the flagship octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 2nm process. It features three efficiency cores clocked at 3.74GHz, three performance cores clocked at 4.03GHz, and two prime cores, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 5.01GHz. The phone also features an Adreno 850 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Motorola Signature 27 carries a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-910 primary shooter. The phone also boasts a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera on the back with up to 100x digital zoom, along with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also sports a dedicated action sensor. The Motorola Signature 27 is capable of recording videos at up to 8K/ 30 fps.

The Motorola Signature 27 packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W (wired) and 50W (wireless) charging. It ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 protection. The handset gets MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability.

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Further reading: Motorola Signature 27, Motorola, Motorola Signature 27 Price, Motorola Signature 27 Launch, Motorola Signature 27 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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