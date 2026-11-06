ElevenLabs, the AI music generation platform from ElevenLabs, has announced a partnership with SoundCloud aimed at simplifying the process of creating, sharing, and uploading music. This collaboration lets users publish AI-generated music directly to the music streaming platform through its ElevenMusic service. The integration allows creators to generate music using ElevenMusic and upload their tracks to SoundCloud without leaving the platform. As part of the partnership, new and existing SoundCloud Artist Pro subscribers will also get three months of ElevenMusic Pro at no additional cost.

ElevenLabs, SoundCloud Partnership

Through a blog post on Thursday, ElevenMusic announced a partnership with SoundCloud. Until now, creators using ElevenMusic could experiment with music generation within the platform. With the new integration, they can publish their creations directly to SoundCloud.

As mentioned, the new ElevenLabs and SoundCloud collaboration will allow artists to move from music generation to distribution without switching between multiple services. Once uploaded, their music can reach a global community of listeners, potentially helping creators reach new audiences and build their presence on the platform.

ElevenLabs also confirmed that it is extending the ElevenMusic Pro subscription benefits to SoundCloud Artist Pro members. Both new and existing subscribers can claim three months of access through the Member Benefits programme at no additional cost. The ElevenMusic Pro subscription includes up to 1,000 song creations, 500 stem splits, and five custom styles or vocals per month.

Commenting on the partnership, SoundCloud CEO Eliah Seton said in a statement that the platform has traditionally encouraged artists to experiment with new ideas and explore creative possibilities. "This is just the beginning of what we can accomplish together as we continue exploring how responsibly developed AI can expand creative possibilities while keeping artists at the centre," he added.

SoundCloud confirmed that music published via the integration must comply with SoundCloud's content policies and rights standards. Also, tracks uploaded straight from ElevenMusic will feature a tag identifying them as ElevenMusic creations.

ElevenLabs is also associated with Spotify, although the collaboration focuses on AI-generated audiobook narration instead of the music creation.