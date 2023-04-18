Technology News

Coinbase to Ramp Up Web3 Initiatives in the UK as Japan, Dubai Race to Become Blockchain Hubs

Brian Armstrong, the CEO of the Coinbase crypto exchange, is set to address the UK Fintech Week on Tuesday, April 18.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 April 2023 13:40 IST
Coinbase to Ramp Up Web3 Initiatives in the UK as Japan, Dubai Race to Become Blockchain Hubs

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Butti_s

Coinbase estimates that 22 percent of UK adults currently own cryptocurrency

Highlights
  • UK is looking ways to become a Web3 hotspot
  • UK legalised stablecoins last year
  • Coinbase to help UK integrate Web3 initiatives with everyday tasks

The Web3 sector is catching the attention of global industries, who are now looking at metaverse and NFTs as important revamps to tackle the existing monotony in the advertising and marketing industries. While nations like Japan, Dubai, and South Korea are accelerating efforts to establish themselves as Web3 hubs, UK does not wish to be left behind in adopting the new age technology. Coinbase, which is among the biggest names in the crypto industry, will be ramping up Web3 initiatives in the UK in the coming days.

Brian Armstrong, the CEO of the Coinbase crypto exchange, is set to address the UK Fintech Week on Tuesday, April 18. As per an official Coinbase blog, Armstrong will be discussing in detail how the company intends on helping the UK become an innovation hotspot for Web3 ventures.

A total of nine steps have been listed by Coinbase on how more Web3 initiatives could decide UK as the epicentre of their activities. These steps include having British banks collaborate with crypto projects and making blockchain a part of government activities.

Providing a clarity on UK tax treatment for crypto assets, planning to bring decentralised identification systems, and promoting the usage of stablecoins have also been listed as quick ways to make UK look like a lucrative market for Web3 firms.

“We want the UK to succeed and to be a big part of that success. That's why Brian will be discussing Coinbase's vision for how the UK can turbocharge the sector and cement its place as an innovation hub for the Web3 economy. Brian will be interviewed by former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne about the company's focus on the UK,” disclosed the blog by Coinbase.

The crypto exchange estimates that 22 percent of UK adults currently own cryptocurrency, with 28 percent likely to buy or trade crypto in the next 12 months.

“Demand is increasing. And why wouldn't it? 84 percent of UK adults say the global financial system unfairly favours powerful interests and 65 percent of UK adults agree that the financial system needs major changes or a complete overhaul,” the blog added, explaining why UK has caught Coinbase's attention now.

The British government, that legalised stablecoins last year, is exploring avenues to empower local financial regulators with more authority over the crypto sector.

Finance ministry officials in the UK have also reportedly been working with crypto businesses and groups to formulate laws that elevate their performances, and, in return, bring revenues to the country.

Meanwhile, Asian nations are making strides in the Web3 arena. Earlier this month, Bitget, a Seychelles-based crypto exchange announced a fund of $100 million (roughly Rs. 819 crore) in the Asia market, dedicated to Web3 developments.

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Web3 project team has published a white paper laying out recommendations for boosting the crypto industry in the country, which is part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's strategy of promoting technology, a project called "Cool Japan."

The next iteration of Internet as we know today, Web3 comprises elements like blockchain, cryptocurrencies, metaverse, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Unlike the centralised and censorship prone Web2, Web3 boasts more independency of content ownership as well as better transparency status.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, UK, Web3, Brian Armstrong, Coinbase
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Elon Musk Modifies 'Government Funded Media' Label for CBC After Publisher Pauses Twitter Activity
JioCinema Sets New Viewership Record of 24 Million Views During RCB vs CSK IPL Match

Related Stories

Coinbase to Ramp Up Web3 Initiatives in the UK as Japan, Dubai Race to Become Blockchain Hubs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioCinema Sets New Viewership Record During RCB-CSK IPL Match
  2. Apple Craze, Tim Cook Draw Long Queues at Opening of First India Store
  3. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched in India at This Price
  4. India’s First Apple Store Opens Its Doors to Customers in Mumbai
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  6. Vivo X90 Series Will Launch in India on This Date
  7. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Realme 11 Pro Spotted on BIS Website, May Launch in India Soon
  9. Realme Narzo N55 With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  10. Vivo T2 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Check Out Launch Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. India Said to Plan Appeal Against WTO Panel Ruling Against ICT Import Duties in Dispute With Japan, EU
  2. Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold Prices Leak Online; Tipped to Launch on May 10: Report
  3. Google Pixel Tablet Colour Variants Surface Online Ahead of Debut; May Ship With Charging Dock
  4. JioCinema Sets New Viewership Record of 24 Million Views During RCB vs CSK IPL Match
  5. Coinbase to Ramp Up Web3 Initiatives in the UK as Japan, Dubai Race to Become Blockchain Hubs
  6. Elon Musk Modifies 'Government Funded Media' Label for CBC After Publisher Pauses Twitter Activity
  7. WhatsApp Animated Emoji Feature Spotted in Development on Latest Beta: Report
  8. Apple Offers New High-Yield Deposit Account for US Card Customers With 4.15 Percent Interest Rate
  9. Oppo Rollable Phone Spotted on Patent Site; Invisible Camera Design Hinted: Report
  10. Starship Test Flight Rescheduled to April 20 After 'Wet Dress Rehearsal' Following Technical Glitch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.