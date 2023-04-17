Technology News

Binance’s BNB Chain Reveals 'Red Alarm' List of 191 Risky dApps Running on Its Network: Details

Many of the dApps listed on the Red Alarm index have raised suspicions about offering fake tokens or high tax fees.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2023 19:33 IST
Binance’s BNB Chain Reveals 'Red Alarm' List of 191 Risky dApps Running on Its Network: Details

Photo Credit: BNB Chain

The BNB Chain was launched in 2017 by Binance and hosts a wide variety of dApps

Highlights
  • Some apps have been flagged for dormant Twitter handles
  • The websites of some listed apps are suspiciously not working
  • BNB Chain will be updating its Red Alarm list every Friday to alert peopl

Binance's BNB Chain has alerted the global crypto community against engaging with several suspicious dApps operating on its network. The BNB Chain, that currently plays host to a plethora of decentralised apps (dApps), has updated its 'Red Alarm' list with the names of 191 dApps that may pose financial risks to users. These flagged dApps include Cineru, Sezams, Shorter Finance, The Bandit Project, The Cake Monster, and OnlyBrain. BNB Chain's list of potentially risky dApps also reflects the reason why they have caught its attention and the reasons range from their Twitter handles being dormant to a lack of a functional website.

“Often, these risky dApps' contracts don't align with their advertised functions, putting users at risk of losing funds,” the BNB Chain posted on its official blog page. Many of the dApps listed on the Red Alarm index have raised suspicions about offering fake tokens or high tax fees, raising the number of ways unsuspecting investors could lose their hard-earned funds.

Some dApps like Piston Token, CycGo, and Shorter Finance made it to the list due to their association with crypto mixer Tornado Cash, that is facing heavy scrutiny in the US for helping cybercriminals distribute illegal tokens to anonymous wallets. As per the analysis conducted by the BNB Chain, these apps are suspected to be funded by assets emerging out of Tornado Cash, a CoinTelegraph report states.

Riding on the success of ChatGPT, scammers have also launched a bunch of dApps sounding like ChatGPT to take advantage of crypto investors. As per the blockchain's blog, the Red Alarm list is updated every Friday to warn the crypto community of risks on the network.

“The Red Alarm list showcases high-risk dApps on BNB Chain, which may involve rugpulls or scams and are assigned significant risk levels. DappBay updates the Red Alarm list every Friday to include new high-risk projects and decentralized applications. To better navigate the growing list, users can sort dApps by category, date added to Red Alarm, or user count,” the official blog adds.

An element of the Web3 world, dApps are software programs that run on a blockchain rather than on a single computer or server, that keeps them away from the control of a single authority making them free of censorship. Developers are releasing dApps across verticals including gaming, social media, and finance among others.

