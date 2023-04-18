Technology News

JioCinema Sets New Viewership Record of 24 Million Views During RCB vs CSK IPL Match

JioCinema is streaming all matches of IPL 2023 for free on its platform.

By Gadgets360 Staff with Inputs from ANI | Updated: 18 April 2023 13:44 IST
JioCinema Sets New Viewership Record of 24 Million Views During RCB vs CSK IPL Match

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings won the thrilling match by 8 runs

Highlights
  • Final match of the 2019 season got 18.6 million views on Disney Hotstar
  • JioCinema is streaming IPL matches for free this season for all
  • JioCinema has broken all previous viewership records for the tournament

JioCinema has broken its own record of viewership, with the viewership during the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match crossing 24 million. This is, so far, the highest viewership for any match in the current IPL 2023 season, with JioCinema breaking its own previous record of 22 million which was set on April 12. In the last over of the second innings of the match, the number of viewers on Jio Cinema reached 24 million. Chennai Super Kings won the thrilling match by 8 runs.

The BCCI awarded TV and digital broadcasting rights of the Tata IPL 2023 to different companies, and digital is seeing its direct benefit. JioCinema is streaming IPL matches for free this season for all, as the streaming platform does not have a subscription model as of now. This has further helped in bolstering IPL's viewership through the growing popularity of digital streaming. Additionally, JioCinema has also improved the quality of the stream from this season, offering the IPL 2023 stream in up to Ultra-HD resolution for all matches, as well as offering multiple languages for commentary and graphics, and different user-selectable camera angles.

The achievement of 24 million viewers is particularly impressive, given that the final match of the 2019 season recorded the highest viewership on Disney Hotstar at 18.6 million, prior to JioCinema's entry into the segment. IPL is currently in its league stage and as of now, JioCinema has broken all previous viewership records for the tournament. As the IPL moves towards the finals, the number of viewers on JioCinema is likely to increase further. The company claims that millions of new viewers are connecting to IPL daily through its streaming app.

The streaming service is expected to start charging a subscription fee following the conclusion of IPL 2023, and has also announced a massive film and web series slate of content set to come to the streaming platform in the coming months. The platform was also the streaming partner for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, although securing the rights for IPL has been a significant boost for JioCinema given India's preference for cricket over other sports.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JioCinema, IPL 2023, Jio, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore
Coinbase to Ramp Up Web3 Initiatives in the UK as Japan, Dubai Race to Become Blockchain Hubs

Related Stories

JioCinema Sets New Viewership Record of 24 Million Views During RCB vs CSK IPL Match
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioCinema Sets New Viewership Record During RCB-CSK IPL Match
  2. Apple Craze, Tim Cook Draw Long Queues at Opening of First India Store
  3. Vivo X90 Series Will Launch in India on This Date
  4. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched in India at This Price
  5. India’s First Apple Store Opens Its Doors to Customers in Mumbai
  6. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  7. Vivo T2 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Check Out Launch Offers
  8. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  9. JioCinema to Charge Subscription Fee After IPL 2023
  10. OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications, Price Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. India Said to Plan Appeal Against WTO Panel Ruling Against ICT Import Duties in Dispute With Japan, EU
  2. Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold Prices Leak Online; Tipped to Launch on May 10: Report
  3. Google Pixel Tablet Colour Variants Surface Online Ahead of Debut; May Ship With Charging Dock
  4. JioCinema Sets New Viewership Record of 24 Million Views During RCB vs CSK IPL Match
  5. Coinbase to Ramp Up Web3 Initiatives in the UK as Japan, Dubai Race to Become Blockchain Hubs
  6. Elon Musk Modifies 'Government Funded Media' Label for CBC After Publisher Pauses Twitter Activity
  7. WhatsApp Animated Emoji Feature Spotted in Development on Latest Beta: Report
  8. Apple Offers New High-Yield Deposit Account for US Card Customers With 4.15 Percent Interest Rate
  9. Oppo Rollable Phone Spotted on Patent Site; Invisible Camera Design Hinted: Report
  10. Starship Test Flight Rescheduled to April 20 After 'Wet Dress Rehearsal' Following Technical Glitch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.