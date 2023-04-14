Technology News

Web3 Gaming in Asia ‘Crucial’ For Sector Development, Says New DappRadar Report

Over 55 percent of the global gaming community resides in Asia.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2023 15:47 IST
Web3 Gaming in Asia ‘Crucial’ For Sector Development, Says New DappRadar Report

Photo Credit: Pixabay

sia contributes over $72 billion (roughly Rs. 5,88,229 crore) in annual gaming revenue

Highlights
  • Japan has the most robust Web3 gaming potential
  • Game publishers are implementing metaverse, NFT elements in Asia
  • Algorand is emerging as favoured blockchain for building games on

Asia houses the majority share of gamers in the world, because of which the Web3 gaming industry is looking hopefully at expanding the sector in the continent. The gaming community of Asia churns the maximum chunk of revenue. In its latest research report, DappRadar said the Asian nations of India, China, Japan, and South Korea collectively have over 1.7 billion video game players, and this big number has attracted the Web3 gaming community to lay their focus in this market on priority.

Over 55 percent of the global gaming community resides in Asia. The continent contributes over $72 billion (roughly Rs. 5,88,229 crore) in annual gaming revenue. The blockchain gaming market in Japan has specifically garnered major interest of the gaming industry.

“Anime-based NFT collections have recently gained notable traction, comprising 10.73 percent of the top 1000 NFT collections' trading volume,” the report said.

Polygon and Ethereum — both eco-friendly proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains — have emerged as the top two blockchains most favoured for building Web3 games in Asia. With 30.8 percent market share, Polygon outshines Ethereum, that currently has a 9.2 percent share in terms of supporting Web3 games.

Established game publishers from Asia like Sony, Bandai Namco, and Wemade among others have begun incorporating blockchain-based elements like NFTs and the metaverse in their gaming ecosystems.

“This is a clear indication of the significance of the Asia region in the gaming industry. Blockchain gaming is still a nascent industry and has yet to become mainstream. However, this presents a significant opportunity for growth in the region, and with the rise of Asian gaming companies shifting towards Web3 and embracing blockchain technology, the adoption of blockchain gaming might come sooner than we expected,” the DappRadar report added.

Earlier this month, Bitget, a Seychelles-based crypto exchange, has decided to provide $100 million (roughly Rs. 819 crore) in the Asian Web3 market.

A recent Chainalysis report also recently highlighted that in the second quarter of 2022, 58 percent of web traffic from Asian nations to crypto services was NFT-related. Another 21 percent traffic was related to play-to-earn blockchain games.

Apart from Ethereum and Polygon, the DappRadar report has said that the Algorand blockchain is also emerging as a popular blockchain among Web3 game developers.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Web3 Gaming, Blockchain, Asia
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
iOS 17 Tipped to Feature Interactive Widgets, Other Improved Features: All Details

Related Stories

Web3 Gaming in Asia ‘Crucial’ For Sector Development, Says New DappRadar Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Studios Announces 62 Indian Movies and TV Series: The Full List
  2. iOS 17 Tipped to Get These New Features: Check Here
  3. OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications, Price Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped: See Here
  5. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Display Size Tipped: Details
  6. Vivo X Fold 2 Could Use This Latest Flagship Chipset: Check Here
  7. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  8. Twitter Will Now Let Users Charge for Their Content; No Cut for 12 Months
  9. WhatsApp Rolls Out These New Security Features: Details
  10. Xbox Game Pass Is Finally Available at Retail in India: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X Fold 2 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  2. Web3 Gaming in Asia ‘Crucial’ For Sector Development, Says New DappRadar Report
  3. iOS 17 Tipped to Feature Interactive Widgets, Other Improved Features: All Details
  4. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Final Trailer Features King Ganondorf’s Return, a Sprawling Hyrule, and More
  5. Amazon Releases New Cloud Tools to Help Build Chatbots as AI Competition With Microsoft, Google Heats Up
  6. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Could Pack a 6,000mAh Battery
  7. Ethereum Foundation Researcher Alerts of Network Instability, Privacy Issues Post Shanghai Upgrade: Details
  8. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Confirmed to Feature Sony IMX989, IMX858 Sensors
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Offer Easier Battery Replacements: Report
  10. Final Fantasy XVI Extended Gameplay Revealed at PlayStation’s State of Play Event
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.