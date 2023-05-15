Technology News

Crypto Firms Bagged $2.6 Bln in 2023 Q1 Investments, Number Down by 78 Percent from 2022: Pitchbook

PitchBook, a finance-focussed research firm in its recent report claimed that the first quarter of 2023 became the fourth consecutive quarter of declining investment activity.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 15 May 2023 19:09 IST
Crypto Firms Bagged $2.6 Bln in 2023 Q1 Investments, Number Down by 78 Percent from 2022: Pitchbook

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Josh Appel

Crypto firms working around Web3 privacy, data management, and security likely to bag hefty fundings

Highlights
  • Impacts of FTX collapse still linger over crypto sector
  • Current crypto market valuation is $1.14 trillion
  • Crypto sector continues to be appealing for investors

A total of 353 funding rounds fetched $2.6 billion (nearly Rs. 21,390 crore) towards start-ups working in the crypto sector in the first quarter of 2023, between January and March. Interestingly, the figures of both, the investment rounds and the capital raised, have shown a decline of 78 percent and 64.4 percent, respectively, from last year's first quarter. This shows that the crypto sector still remains appealing enough for venture capitals to pour hefty finances in related companies, but the slowed-down second half of 2022 has affected incoming funding into the sector.

PitchBook, a finance-focussed research firm, in its recent report claimed that the first quarter of 2023 became the fourth consecutive quarter of declining investment activity. This essentially means that between April 2022 and March 2023, fundings directed towards crypto-related projects have remained low in comparison to previous years.

“After the collapse of FTX and a wobbly few months of fluctuating valuations, crypto has stabilised. But Q1 2023 also marked the lowest amount of capital invested in the vertical since Q4 2020,” the report said.

In the second half of 2022, over $200 billion (roughly Rs. 16,33,290 crore) was wiped off the global crypto market after promising projects like Terra and FTX collapsed due to liquidity crunches.

In the aftermath of these project downfalls, indirect impacts affected the traditional crypto-friendly banks in the US as well.

Since 2021, the valuation of the crypto sector has also fallen from its highest point of $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,46,86,250 crore) to its current capitalisation of $1.14 trillion (roughly Rs. 93,54,177 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

The ups and downs in the crypto market, constant hack attacks and scam fears along with the lack of regulations to govern the sector are among major reasons why the industry lost its financial stronghold in recent years.

The 2023 Q1 investments have spiked by 33 percent in crypto startups as compared to the same month frame last year.

PitchBook's report has highlighted that late rounds of investments grew by a whopping 209 percent between January and March this year, as compared to the same time last year.

“That number may be skewed due to a lack of disclosure on down rounds,” the report explained.

The chances of bagging an investment is still high for crypto firms, especially those working around privacy, data management, and security for Web3 protocols.

Several companies have launched investments pools in past months in order to incubate a lucrative crypto ecosystem.

Bitget, a Seychelles-based crypto exchange, for instance has decided to invest $100 million (roughly Rs. 819 crore) in promising Web3 initiatives emerging from Asian nations.

Companies like Solana, Binance, and Animoca among others are pouring heavy funding in Web3.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Startups, Investments
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
India Ripe Target for EV Companies but Domestic Takeup Slow Despite Rise in EV Sales: Report
India Needs Framework for Regulation of AI, Says Digital India Corporation's MD

Related Stories

Crypto Firms Bagged $2.6 Bln in 2023 Q1 Investments, Number Down by 78 Percent from 2022: Pitchbook
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced: Check Here
  2. Oppo F23 5G With 67W SuperVOOC Charging Goes Official in India: Details
  3. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to Be Assembled in India by Tata: Report
  4. iQoo Neo 7T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC May Be in the Works
  5. Lava Agni 2 5G Complete Design Leaked in Hands-on Video: See Here
  6. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Reportedly Spotted on Company's India Website: Details
  7. iPhone 15 to Get 48-Megapixel Main Camera From iPhone 14 Pro: Report
  8. Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: Differences, Similarities You Should Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Is Now Available in India in This New Colour Option
  10. Vivo S17 Pro Camera Specifications Tipped: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Note 30 5G Specifications, Colour Options Leaked; Tipped to Come With 6.78-Inch Display
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 in New Lime Colour Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. India Needs Framework for Regulation of AI, Says Digital India Corporation's MD
  4. Crypto Firms Bagged $2.6 Bln in 2023 Q1 Investments, Number Down by 78 Percent from 2022: Pitchbook
  5. OnePlus Nord Buds 2r Design Leaked via Alleged Retail Box, May Launch Alongside OnePlus Nord 3 5G
  6. India Ripe Target for EV Companies but Domestic Takeup Slow Despite Rise in EV Sales: Report
  7. Facebook Bug That Automatically Sent Friend Requests to Other Users Resolved: Report
  8. Mudrex Crypto Firm Enters Italy, Lauds Appealing ‘Regulatory Clarity’ in EU
  9. New AI-Based Technology Can Programme Robots to Help People Locate Lost Essential Items
  10. iQoo Neo 8, iQoo Neo 8 Pro Images and Colour Options Leak Online Ahead of Launch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.