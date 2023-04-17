Technology News

Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade Results in Just Over 1 Million Token Withdrawals, No Market Upheaval: Details

Ethereum completed its Shanghai upgrade on April 12, allowing the withdrawal of ETH tokens staked on the blockchain.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2023 18:43 IST
Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade Results in Just Over 1 Million Token Withdrawals, No Market Upheaval: Details

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Shubham Dhiman

ETH is trading at its eleven-monthly high price point of $2,097 (roughly Rs. 1.71 lakh)

Highlights
  • ETH validators are not rushing to withdraw their staked tokens
  • Crypto market has remained stable after Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade
  • The crypto market is currently witnessing a bullish sentiment

The Ethereum blockchain underwent the Shanghai upgrade last week, but has not seen any upheaval in the market that was predicted by members of the crypto community. The withdrawals of staked ETH tokens amounted for only over 1 million tokens over the last five days. This did not shake up the crypto market as expected, hinting at a bullish sentiment in the market. In the backdrop of this development, Ether has jumped to its highest prices recorded in eleven months.

On April 12, Ethereum completed its Shanghai upgrade that now allows it validators to withdraw the ETH tokens that they have staked on the blockchain to enter the blockchain validator software. To do so, one has to deposit or ‘stake' ETH 32 on the blockchain and take the responsibility to store data, process transactions, and earn rewards in return.

Days before Ethereum's Shanghai upgrade, members of the crypto community began to suspect that several ETH stakers could rush to the blockchain to withdraw their tokens. If that happened, the crypto market could suffer massive upheaval.

Contrary to these expectations, only over 1 million ETH tokens left the Ethereum blockchain from over 477,085 transactions, data by Beacon Chain tracker showed. Currently, ETH is trading at the price point of $2,097 (roughly Rs. 1.71 lakh). At this rate, around $2 billion (roughly Rs. 17,194 crore) have reportedly been "unstaked" out of the Ethereum blockchain.

Ether has a market cap of over $249 billion (roughly Rs. 20,40,617 crore). This is why the amount it lost after its Shanghai upgrade did not have a catastrophic effect on its trading value as well as on the overall crypto market. Three "whale" wallets withdrew over 19,000 ETH tokens, details of which have emerged on Twitter.

“Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, achieved a new 11-month high. ETH, in the last few days, clocked a 134 percent increase since its lowest cycle in June 2022. This has fuelled fresh enthusiasm among investors following the successful Shanghai upgrade,” Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex crypto investment firm told Gadgets 360.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Ethereum, Shanghai, Staked Ether
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Apple CEO Tim Cook Said to Plan Meeting With PM Modi Amid India Expansion Plans

Related Stories

Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade Results in Just Over 1 Million Token Withdrawals, No Market Upheaval: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched in India at This Price
  2. JioCinema to Charge Subscription Fee After IPL 2023
  3. Is It Possible to Recreate Dinosaurs From Their DNA Like Jurassic Park?
  4. These 60 Apps on the Play Store Contain a New Android Malware: How it Works
  5. Realme 11 Pro Spotted on BIS Website, May Launch in India Soon
  6. Vivo X90 Series Will Launch in India on This Date
  7. Xiaomi 13 Ultra's Unique Design Teased Ahead of Launch: See Here
  8. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  9. Xbox Game Pass Is Finally Available at Retail in India: Report
  10. Apple CEO Tim Cook Said to Plan Meeting With PM Modi Amid Expansion Plans
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance’s BNB Chain Reveals 'Red Alarm' List of 191 Risky dApps Running on Its Network: Details
  2. Infinix Smart 7 HD With 6.6-Inch Display Set to Launch in India on April 28
  3. Vivo T2 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  4. Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade Results in Just Over 1 Million Token Withdrawals, No Market Upheaval: Details
  5. Apple CEO Tim Cook Said to Plan Meeting With PM Modi Amid India Expansion Plans
  6. Huawei Nova 11, Nova 11 Pro, Nova 11 Ultra With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Netflix Expected to Report 2 Million New Subscribers Following Price Cuts and Ad-Supported Plan: Details
  8. Android Malware Infecting 60 Apps With Over 100 Million Downloads Discovered on Google Play Store: Details
  9. Huawei Enjoy 60X With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. JioCinema to Charge Subscription Fee After IPL 2023, Will Add Over 100 Films and Web Series to Platform
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.