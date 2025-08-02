Australia’s First Orbital Rocket Eris Fails at Historic Launch

Recently, Australia has launched its first Eris Rocket Skyward; however, in no time, it didn't get very far. But the history has been recorded in the books. The country has launched its own orbital that was entirely crafted within the country. The company Gilmour Space achieved the milestone on July 29th, 2025, when it sent its first Eris rocket into the sky. It took the flight from the Bowen Orbital Spaceport in coastal Queensland at 6:35 p.m. EDT (8:30 am local time in Australia).

How Did The Failure Occur?

As the liftoff commenced, the Eris couldn't get far, and the rocket began to slide sideways. It soon rose off the pad and within a span of 14 seconds, crashed back to the Earth. This crash was best compared with that of the third orbital launch attempt enforced by Astra (California) in the year 2021. Although Gilmour Space was not entirely relying on the success.

Dating back to February, the Gilmour company stated, “Whether we make it off the pad, reach max Q, or get all the way to space, what's important is that every second of the flight will deliver valuable data that will improve our rocket's reliability and performance for future launches”. Significantly, post-launch, they issued a statement narrating that it is a big step for launch and that they have their eyes on it. Also, there were no injuries reported or other environmental impacts during the launch.

Behind the Scenes of Orbital Launch: The Plans and Execution

The orbital launch, which occurred on July 29th, 2025, was previously aimed to be executed in May; however, due to Tropical Cyclone Alfred, the Gilmour Space had to postpone it. Soon after the cyclone cleared, the company targeted the launch in mid-May, but could not proceed due to a technical issue, where the rocket's payload fairing failed suddenly. As stated by Gilmour Space, the issue was caused due to a power surge.

After fixing the technical issues, the company again planned the launch for June. But, as Gilmour Space operates north of the town of Bowen, the winds did not fit well, and due to unfavourable weather, the launch was rescheduled for later. Finally, in July, it went off air.

To Conclude

Gilmour Space was founded by Adam Gilmour and James Gilmour. This brother duo aims to reach heights in the area of spaceflight. Not only is Eris their focus, but they have also invented satellites. The launch was a big attempt for the country, and such advancement was a big breakthrough in over 50 years.