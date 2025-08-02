Technology News
English Edition

New Inelastic Dark Matter Model Could Bypass Current Limits of Particle Detection

New DM model with vector mediator may bypass detection and explain cosmic abundance.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 August 2025 17:00 IST
New Inelastic Dark Matter Model Could Bypass Current Limits of Particle Detection

Photo Credit: Ralf Kaehler / SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Brazilian study proposes vector-mediated dark matter model that evades detection limits

Highlights
  • New dark matter model includes lightweight particles with weak interactio
  • Massive vector boson enables connection between dark and known matter
  • Thermal freeze-out explains how dark matter’s cosmic abundance was set
Advertisement

A group of physicists at the University of São Paulo's Institute of Physics has proposed a model of the behaviour of dark matter (DM) in the presence of dark energy (DE) that is compatible with current astronomical observations. A model of inelastic DM can be realised from light-weight particles, which are collectively interacting through the massive vector mediator, and the model is an alternative explanation for DM relics in the universe. Importantly, this framework may have the potential to circumvent the experimental hurdles for the detection of DM that have thus far kept it in the dark. The findings are published in the Journal of High Energy Physics, and its authors believe it has the potential to "revolutionise" how particle physics analyses are conducted in the future.

Light Mediator ZQ Offers New Clues to Elusive Dark Matter and Its Cosmic Origins

As per the users' report, they have developed the following new model: a heavy, stable DM from a light, unstable one. This can be expressed as a heavy stable DM due to a heavy unstable one, which may give rise to the “thermal freeze-out'' in the universe. It doesn't just interact with visible matter but with dark matter as well, and that's how you get the new observational windows.

To explain why the dark matter has not been observed until now, the model further involves a decay of the unstable dark matter χ2 to some species not disturbing the CBR, and thus also not presenting a visible/observable decay signal. The picture is consistent with current astrophysical and experimental constraints, avoiding simpler `vanilla' DM scenarios.

ZQ-induced vector mediators are light portals connecting the two sectors and may mediate the direct interactions between the dark sector and the SM particles. The black line indicates the region in the parameter space where dark matter can be hiding unobserved — this is to be addressed in future experiments.

The study suggests the search for dark matter should pivot from the “discovery frontier”, in which exquisitely sensitive instruments scan for signals, to the “intensity frontier”, which seeks ever-finer measurements to tease out anomalies. Future experiments will seek to dig more deeply into these unexplained corners of particle physics with a new online tool.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: dark matter, nelastic dark matter, thermal freeze-out, vector boson, particle physics, cosmic abundance, University of São Paulo
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 Highlights: Best Offers on Smart TVs, Apple Devices, Appliances and More on Day 2
DJI Osmo 360 Launched in India With Native 8K Video Recording, 1-inch 360-Degree Imaging

Related Stories

New Inelastic Dark Matter Model Could Bypass Current Limits of Particle Detection
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 5G: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of India Launch
  2. Apple to Open New Retail Stores in India and the UAE Soon
  3. Best Tablet Deals in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025
  4. Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 Highlights: Top Laptop, Mobile Deals on Day 2
#Latest Stories
  1. New Inelastic Dark Matter Model Could Bypass Current Limits of Particle Detection
  2. Massive 200-Light-Year Cloud May Be Channeling Matter to the Milky Way's Core
  3. Supergiant Star Wd1-9 Investigated: Know Everything about New Findings and Insights from Supergiant Star
  4. Australia’s First Orbital Rocket Eris Fails at Historic Launch
  5. Battle of Culiacan: Heirs of the Carte Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  6. New World Record Alert: Weather Satellite Records Longest Lightning Flash of 515 Miles
  7. New Rogue Planet Discovered in Hubble Data Using Einstein’s Gravity Theory
  8. Brightest Gamma-Ray Burst Ever Observed Reveals Cosmic Secrets
  9. Microsoft Reaches $4 Trillion Valuation After Solid Results
  10. Apple Plans to Open New Retail Stores in India and the UAE, Says Tim Cook  
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »