Technology News
English Edition

Massive 200-Light-Year Cloud May Be Channeling Matter to the Milky Way's Core

A 200-light-year gas cloud may be fueling star birth at the Milky Way's active center.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 August 2025 16:00 IST
Massive 200-Light-Year Cloud May Be Channeling Matter to the Milky Way's Core

Photo Credit: NSF/AUI/NSF/NRAO/P.Vosteen

Midpoint cloud spans 200 light-years, feeding matter into the Milky Way’s galactic core

Highlights
  • Astronomers detect hidden 200-light-year gas cloud within the Milky Way
  • Newly discovered cloud may channel dense gas into the galaxy's core
  • Structure has dust lanes and active star-forming regions
Advertisement

Astronomers have found a vast, never-before-noticed reservoir of stellar material, hundreds of light-years across, lurking in a cold, dark, starless swath of our galaxy. It's dubbed the Midpoint Cloud and was identified using the Green Bank Telescope; it appears to channel dense clouds of material into the heart of our galaxy. It harbours active regions filled with dense dust lanes and star formation possibilities. These lanes could be bringing twisted matter into the galaxy's central bar, shaping how stars form in this extreme environment and offering a rare snapshot of the first stages of a galaxy's evolution.

Newly Found Midpoint Cloud May Be Key to Star Formation in the Milky Way's Core

As per the study, researchers at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory and Green Bank Observatory confirmed the size and shape of the GMC based on mass, density, and movement. The gassy chaos in the cloud mirrors the caustic turmoil at the galactic centre, yielding measurements from a faint object that says something about an energetic event 200 light-years distant. That could be a link from the field-like tranquillity of our own Milky Way's disk to the mayhem of its core.

Perhaps analogously to gas channels, a thick dust lane in the Midpoint cloud could supply the central stellar bar fragment with fresh gas, again supporting an interpretation that star formation is inhibited in this region by the strong gravitational potential. But regions like the Midpoint could collect such thick gas, spurring the birth of new stars.

The team classified Knot E as a compact gas clump whose material has been eroded by both star radiation and a maser, or microwave emission, within a cloud. A shell-like feature suggests earlier supernova explosions, like those the deaths of massive stars in the region might have initiated.

The Midpoint cloud Larry Morgan, of the Green Bank Observatory, discovered is a valuable clue in our knowledge of how galaxies evolve and form stars near their centers. The finding could give scientists a way to learn how matter flows inward across the cosmos, one hidden cloud at a time.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Midpoint cloud, Milky Way, galactic center, molecular clouds, star formation, astronomy, space science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Xbox Game Pass Hit Nearly $5 Billion in Revenue for the First Time in FY 2025, Microsoft Says
Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 Highlights: Best Offers on Smart TVs, Apple Devices, Appliances and More on Day 2
Massive 200-Light-Year Cloud May Be Channeling Matter to the Milky Way's Core
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 5G: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of India Launch
  2. Apple to Open New Retail Stores in India and the UAE Soon
  3. Best Tablet Deals in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025
  4. Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 Highlights: Top Laptop, Mobile Deals on Day 2
#Latest Stories
  1. New Inelastic Dark Matter Model Could Bypass Current Limits of Particle Detection
  2. Massive 200-Light-Year Cloud May Be Channeling Matter to the Milky Way's Core
  3. Supergiant Star Wd1-9 Investigated: Know Everything about New Findings and Insights from Supergiant Star
  4. Australia’s First Orbital Rocket Eris Fails at Historic Launch
  5. Battle of Culiacan: Heirs of the Carte Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  6. New World Record Alert: Weather Satellite Records Longest Lightning Flash of 515 Miles
  7. New Rogue Planet Discovered in Hubble Data Using Einstein’s Gravity Theory
  8. Brightest Gamma-Ray Burst Ever Observed Reveals Cosmic Secrets
  9. Microsoft Reaches $4 Trillion Valuation After Solid Results
  10. Apple Plans to Open New Retail Stores in India and the UAE, Says Tim Cook  
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »