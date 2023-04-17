Technology News

Apple CEO Tim Cook Said to Plan Meeting With PM Modi Amid India Expansion Plans

Apple's CEO is in India to inaugurate the iPhone maker's first retail stores in Mumbai and New Delhi.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 April 2023 18:20 IST
Apple CEO Tim Cook Said to Plan Meeting With PM Modi Amid India Expansion Plans

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Tim Cook (@tim_cook)

Tim Cook will reportedly meet Modi on Wednesday in New Delhi

Highlights
  • iPhones accounted for over 50 percent of smartphones exported from India
  • On Monday, Apple opened its first store in Mumbai
  • So far, Apple has sold its products in India via resellers

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook will meet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its deputy IT minister as part of his visit to inaugurate the iPhone maker's first retail store in the country this week, people familiar with the plans said.

The visit by Cook to open the first official company-owned outlets in Mumbai and New Delhi this week underscores Apple's growing ambitions for India, where despite having just a 3 percent market share the company has been expanding iPhone assembly via contract manufacturers, and also boosting its exports.

Cook will meet Modi on Wednesday in New Delhi, said the two sources, who included an Indian government official.

One of the sources added the Apple chief would also meet India's deputy IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Modi's office declined to comment, while Apple and the IT ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The sources did not elaborate, but Cook's meetings come amid Apple's growing focus on India, the world's second-largest smartphone market.

Around $9 billion (roughly Rs. 738 Crore) worth of smartphones were exported from India between April 2022 and February this year and iPhones accounted for more than 50 percent of that, data from the India Cellular and Electronics Association shows.

On Monday, Apple opened its first store in Mumbai, but only for a private event where bloggers and some tech analysts reviewed the design and store layout. It will open to the public from Tuesday, while a second store will be inaugurated inside a New Delhi mall on Thursday.

So far, Apple has sold its products in India via resellers or e-commerce websites such as Amazon.

The Mumbai store is in the premier Reliance Jio World Drive mall, home to luxury clothing and jewellery brands like Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Swarovski. It is 20,800 square feet, far bigger than the planned Delhi outlet, local registration documents show.

In India, iPhones are assembled by three of Apple's contract manufacturers - Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron Apple also plans to assemble iPads and AirPods in India. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, Tim Cook
Huawei Nova 11, Nova 11 Pro, Nova 11 Ultra With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Apple CEO Tim Cook Said to Plan Meeting With PM Modi Amid India Expansion Plans
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched in India at This Price
  2. JioCinema to Charge Subscription Fee After IPL 2023
  3. Here's How Many Subscribers Netflix May Have Added After Price Cuts
  4. Samsung Mulls Replacing Google With Bing as Default Search Service
  5. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Leaked via Case Renders: Have a Look
  6. Huawei Nova 11 Series Launched at This Price
  7. Realme Narzo N55 With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped: See Here
  9. Vivo X90 India Launch Officially Confirmed: Details Here
  10. Apple Stores to Finally Open in India: What Makes Them So Special?
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple CEO Tim Cook Said to Plan Meeting With PM Modi Amid India Expansion Plans
  2. Huawei Nova 11, Nova 11 Pro, Nova 11 Ultra With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Netflix Expected to Report 2 Million New Subscribers Following Price Cuts and Ad-Supported Plan: Details
  4. Android Malware Infecting 60 Apps With Over 100 Million Downloads Discovered on Google Play Store: Details
  5. Huawei Enjoy 60X With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. JioCinema to Charge Subscription Fee After IPL 2023, Will Add Over 100 Films and Web Series to Platform
  7. Samsung Considers Replacing Google With Microsoft's Bing as Devices' Default Search Service: Report
  8. Vivo X90 Series India Launch Date Set for April 26: Expected Specifications, Features
  9. HTC Wildfire E2 Play With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,600mAh Battery Unveiled: Price, Specifications
  10. Bitcoin Usage in El Salvador Down from Last Year, Crypto Remittances Drop by 18 Percent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.