Bitget Joins India's ‘Sahyog’ Cyber Crime Portal to Aid Investigations 

Bitget crypto exchange has joined forces with India's cyber-crime focussed Sahyog Portal to help in related investigations. The portal is part of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), that aims to simplify communication between law enforcement agencies and digital service providers during criminal probes. In an announcement shared on Tuesday, Bitget claimed its integration with Sahyog Portal will ensure that future data requests on the portal are managed through its secure and legally compliant channel.

Indian law enforcement authorities use the Sahyog Portal to seek details like digital evidence, user data, and transaction records linked to active investigations from service providers. As per Bitget, portals like Sahyog can help strengthen collaboration between national authorities and Web3 firms.

As part of its contribution to Sahyog, Bitget said it would help investigating officers access technical tools required for digital evidence collection.

"Bitget will continue to engage constructively with local regulators to ensure that our systems deliver the legal and technical requirements to support such agencies," Hon NG, Chief Legal Officer at Bitget, said in a statement.

Indian authorities will be able to submit data requests directly via the Sahyog platform integrated with Bitget, as permitted under Indian laws. The exchange aims to create a transparent and accountable ecosystem around crypto, especially now when authorities globally have increased scrutiny on crypto transactions.

"India's regulatory and enforcement landscape around digital assets is evolving quickly and aligning with initiatives like Sahyog highlights a practical step forward," the exchange's official noted.

Earlier this month, the Seychelles'-based exchange announced a partnership with UNICEF Luxembourg, aiming to educate over 3,00,000 individuals in Web3 technologies across eight countries, including India, Brazil, Malaysia, and Morocco. This partnership between Brazil and UNICEF is slated to span three years.

Back in April, Bitget also teamed up with Avalanche, hoping to explore Web3 usecases in India while also aiming to boost the country's Web3 infrastructure and propel blockchain adoption.