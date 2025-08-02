Battle of Culiacan: Heirs of the Carte Now Streaming on JioHotstar

Battle of Culiacan: Heirs of the Carte, a Mexican docuseries around the attempted arrest of the notorious drug lord Ovidio Guzman, also the son of El Chapo and the tragic violence that surrounded it and the violence later, is now released on Jio Hotstar. This intense and brutal chapter in the Mexican drug war is exposed in a four-part series. It also provides a detailed explanation of the horrific aftermath of the attempt to capture Ovidio Guzman, watch it on JioHotstar.

When and Where to watch Battle of Culiacan: Heirs of the Carte?

Cast and Crew

The crime docuseries features Ovidio Guzman in actual archive footage and interviews about the events. There is no such individual in the footage, but it includes enforcement officials, lawyers, journalists and criminals. As for a docuseries, individuals need to appear as themselves instead of someone else. Fatima Lianes directs the docuseries, and it is produced by Luis Velo, Guillermo Gomez and Laura Martinez.

The Storyline

Battle of Culiacan: Heirs of the Carte is a crime docuseries that is in four parts, and it is about the failed operation of the military to capture Ovidio Guzman in 2019. He was the son of El Chapo in Culiacán, Mexico. The city was thrown into chaos when the cartel gunmen retaliated with extreme violence, which forced the government to retreat. This docuseries exposes Ovidio's rise within Los Chapitos and their role in global fentanyl trafficking. The docuseries also features real footage, interviews with military officials, and journalists. So in series one, one can watch the political fallout and growing U.S.-Mexico collaboration in the war on drugs.

Reception

The docuseries Battle of Culiacan: Heirs of the Cartel is a Mexican docuseries about the drug lord Ovidio Guzmán. Currently, the docuseries has been released in India and has an IMDB rating of 5.6/10.