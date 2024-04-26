Technology News
Samsung could also launch the Galaxy XR headset and the Galaxy Ring at its next Galaxy Unpacked event.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 April 2024 10:50 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The successor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (pictured) are expected to debut in July

  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked could take place on July 10
  • Last year's Galaxy Unpacked event was held at the end of July
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6 are expected to arrive in July
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is likely to take place after a couple of months, according to a report. The latest leak related to the company's next launch event is in line with previous reports that suggested the company would introduce new foldable handsets, the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, at the event in early July. Foldables aren't the only devices expected to be launched at the firm's next Galaxy Unpacked event — Samsung's new Galaxy Ring is also tipped to make its debut.

A SamMobile report citing multiple anonymous sources states that Samsung will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. The event will reportedly be held in Paris, and will take place ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics (Paris 2024) that are scheduled to begin on July 26. Samsung typically unveils new Galaxy Z series phones in the US, but made an exception in 2023 by holding the launch event in South Korea.

This year, Samsung is tipped to launch three foldable phones (it typically unveils two models) at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. The company could launch two book-style Galaxy Z Fold models, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which is a clamshell-style foldable. The rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Ultra' model is expected to arrive with hardware upgrades and a higher price tag, and might not be available in some markets.

At its next Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung is also expected to reveal more details about the Galaxy Ring, the company's first miniature wearable with fitness tracking features. The company first teased the wearable device at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, where it launched the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones. It also showed off the design of the Galaxy Ring at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024) in February.

Other devices that are rumoured to be in development, such as the Galaxy Watch 7 series and the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup could also be unveiled at the next Galaxy Unpacked event. Meanwhile, Samsung has also been working on an extended reality (XR) headset — the Samsung Galaxy XR — that could be launched at the event as a competitor to the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset.  

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
