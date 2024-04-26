Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is likely to take place after a couple of months, according to a report. The latest leak related to the company's next launch event is in line with previous reports that suggested the company would introduce new foldable handsets, the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, at the event in early July. Foldables aren't the only devices expected to be launched at the firm's next Galaxy Unpacked event — Samsung's new Galaxy Ring is also tipped to make its debut.

A SamMobile report citing multiple anonymous sources states that Samsung will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. The event will reportedly be held in Paris, and will take place ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics (Paris 2024) that are scheduled to begin on July 26. Samsung typically unveils new Galaxy Z series phones in the US, but made an exception in 2023 by holding the launch event in South Korea.

This year, Samsung is tipped to launch three foldable phones (it typically unveils two models) at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. The company could launch two book-style Galaxy Z Fold models, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which is a clamshell-style foldable. The rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Ultra' model is expected to arrive with hardware upgrades and a higher price tag, and might not be available in some markets.

At its next Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung is also expected to reveal more details about the Galaxy Ring, the company's first miniature wearable with fitness tracking features. The company first teased the wearable device at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, where it launched the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones. It also showed off the design of the Galaxy Ring at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024) in February.

Other devices that are rumoured to be in development, such as the Galaxy Watch 7 series and the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup could also be unveiled at the next Galaxy Unpacked event. Meanwhile, Samsung has also been working on an extended reality (XR) headset — the Samsung Galaxy XR — that could be launched at the event as a competitor to the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

