Lava O2 is a budget smartphone that was launched in India in March this year. It is equipped with an octa-core chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for wired fast charging. The phone is also equipped with a dual rear camera unit. At launch, the phone was introduced in a single RAM and storage configuration and was shown in three colour options. However, only two shades went on sale in the country previously. Now, the Lava O2 is available in the third colour option.

Lava O2 colours, price in India, availability

The Lava O2 is now available in three colourways - Imperial Green, Majestic Purple, and Royal Gold. The phone has been available for purchase in the country in the first two colour options since late March. Now, an Amazon banner has confirmed the availability of the Royal Gold variant.

The sole 8GB + 128GB option of the handset is priced at Rs. 8,499. As part of the launch offer, the Royal Gold option will be available at Rs. 7,999 on Amazon. It can also be purchased via the Lava India website but it does not have any listed offers.

Lava O2 specifications, features

The Lava O2 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be expanded virtually up to an additional 8GB to 16GB. The phone ships with Android 13-based OS.

For optics, the Lava O2 is equipped with a dual rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside an unspecified AI-backed sensor. The front camera includes an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Lava O2 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging. The phone also supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPRS, OTG, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C connectivity. It also carries a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset measures 165mm x 76.1mm x 8.7mm in size and weighs 200g.

