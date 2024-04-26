Technology News
Dell Alienware x16 R2 With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU Launched in India

Dell Alienware x16 R2 is equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 April 2024 11:31 IST
Dell Alienware x16 R2 With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU Launched in India

Photo Credit: Dell

Dell Alienware X16 R2 comes in a Lunar Silver finish

Highlights
  • Dell Alienware X16 R2 sports a 16-inch QHD+ ComfortView Plus display
  • The laptop comes with 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM
  • The Alienware X16 R2 carries a 90Wh battery with 360W charging support
Dell Alienware x16 R2 was launched in India on Thursday, April 25. The gaming laptop is backed by an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor which has integrated NPUs and is paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. The laptop includes improved AlienFX lighting that now allows users to customise colours to match their games. It also comes with micro-LED stadium lighting and brings upgraded storage. The anodised aluminium and magnesium alloy chassis includes a perimeter foot design which is claimed to improve airflow.

Dell Alienware x16 R2 price in India, availability

The company confirmed in a press statement that the Dell Alienware X16 R2 is available in India starting at Rs. 2,86,990 via Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Amazon.com, and select multi-brand stores across the country. It is offered in a single Lunar Silver colourway.

Dell Alienware x16 R2 specifications, features

The Dell Alienware x16 R2 sports a 16-inch QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) display with 3ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate. The laptop comes with two CPU choices - Intel Core Ultra 7 155H and Core Ultra 9 185H. The processors can be paired with GPU options of Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 
GeForce RTX 4070, GeForce RTX 4080, GeForce RTX 4090 and up to 16GB GDDR6 VRAM. 

Alienware's new gaming laptop also gets up to 32GB DDR5X RAM and up to 4TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. It is equipped with an AlienFX RGB CherryMX keyboard, a multi-touch gesture touchpad with integrated scrolling, a full-HD camera, and a dual array mic. The laptop also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The Dell Alienware x16 R2 packs a 90Wh battery with up to 360W charging support. It is equipped with two USB Type-A 3.2, and two USB Type-C ports including one 3.2 Gen 1 and one Thunderbolt 4.0 port, alongside a HDMI 2.1 and mini-Display port. The laptop also carries a microSD card slot, one 3.5mm audio jack, and a DC-in port. It measures 289.81mm x 364.74mmx 18.57mm and weighs 2.72kg.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Dell Alienware X16 R2 Laptop

Dell Alienware X16 R2 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
Battery Capacity 90mAh
SSD 4TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080
Weight 2.72 kg
Dell Alienware X16 R2, Dell Alienware X16 R2 India launch, Dell Alienware X16 R2 price in India, Dell Alienware X16 R2 Specifications
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Dell Alienware x16 R2 With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU Launched in India
