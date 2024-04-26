Technology News
Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (2024) is available in Storm Grey and Tidal Teal colour options in India.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 April 2024 12:15 IST
Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (2024) sports a 14-inch OLED screen

Highlights
  • Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 is equipped with a 71WHr battery
  • The laptop is equipped with a 14-inch OLED screen
  • The Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box
Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (2024) was launched in India on Friday as the company's latest laptop with a convertible form factor. The laptop is equipped with a 14-inch OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is available with Intel Core Ultra 5 and Core Ultra 7 CPUs with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The refreshed Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop packs a 71WHr battery that is claimed to offer up to 22.5 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (2024) price in India, availability

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (2024) price in India is set at Rs. 1,01,990 for the variant with an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and a 2.8K OLED screen. The company is yet to announce pricing details for the other variants. The laptops will be available in Storm Grey and Tidal Teal colour options, via the company's online store and other retail channels.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (2024) specifications

The newly launched laptop runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs, along with Intel Arc graphics. It is equipped with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It sports a 14-inch (1,920x1,200 pixels) WUXGA OLED screen with a peak brightness of 600 nits, but you can also opt for an OLED model with a (2,880x1,800 pixels) 2.8K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both displays support Lenovo's Digital Pen, which is sold separately.

You get up to 1TB of PCEe M.2 Gen4 SSD storage. The laptop is equipped with a 2-megapixel full-HD+ infrared camera (along with a Lenovo TrueBlock privacy shutter, and it also has two built-in microphones. Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, two Thunderbolt 4/ USB 4.0 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 TypeA port, an HDMI 1.4b port, a Micro SD card reader, and a combo audio jack. 

The Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (2024) is equipped with a 71WHr battery with Rapid Express Charge support that provides three hours of usage with a 15-minute charge, according to the company. The laptop is claimed to last up to 22.5 hours on a single charge during local video playback. 

