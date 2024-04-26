Google and Samsung are collaborating to develop and deploy new artificial intelligence (AI) experiences for Android and Galaxy smartphones. The two tech giants first joined hands for AI with Circle to Search. The visual lookup feature allows users to draw on the screen to run a Google search. While it was developed by Google, it launched on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series ahead of the Pixel 8 series. Now, the two companies have confirmed that they will be working together to build new AI features for the ecosystem.

Rick Osterloh, the Senior Vice President, Platforms & Devices at Google shared an image on X (formerly known as Twitter) with TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. In the caption, he said, “Had a terrific conversation with TM and @SamsungMobile leadership. Our partnership has never been stronger. I'm thrilled about our collaboration on AI and the many opportunities ahead for both companies.”

Our collaboration with @Google continues as we work towards a shared vision of delivering the best Android ecosystem of products and services. Exciting things are coming up for the future of AI-powered Android and Galaxy experiences. https://t.co/QNvFEiSq9u — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) April 25, 2024

Later, the official X handle of Samsung Mobile also reposted the image, highlighting that both companies are aligned over the vision of AI for the Android and Galaxy ecosystems. The smartphone maker also teased that they were building exciting AI features. Some of these could be revealed at the Google I/O event which will be held on May 14. During this event, the tech giant will also unveil Android 15 and the new features in the operating system.

Besides collaboration, both companies are also working on their AI-focused products and services. Samsung launched its Galaxy AI suite of features earlier this year for the Galaxy S24 series, which has now been expanded to more devices. Apart from Circle to Search, it added features such as Live Translate which allows two-way, real-time voice and live caption translations of phone calls. Samsung's AI-based photo editing tool Generative Edit and Chat Assist in Samsung Keyboard were also added through Galaxy AI.

Google has also been busy building AI features for the Android ecosystem. Recently, a report claimed that the company is working on improving its Gemini AI Assistant. As per the report, the Gemini for Android could get a floating window, a Live Prompt feature that allows prompt scheduling, and more.

