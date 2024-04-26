Technology News
Google and Samsung Confirm Collaboration for 'Exciting' AI-Powered Experiences

Google’s Rick Osterloh revealed meeting Samsung’s TM Roh over collaboration on AI and other opportunities.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 April 2024 12:10 IST
Google and Samsung Confirm Collaboration for ‘Exciting’ AI-Powered Experiences

Photo Credit: X/@rosterloh (Rick Osterloh)

Circle to Search was developed by Google but it launched on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series first

Highlights
  • Samsung also highlighted that the companies are working together on AI
  • Samsung and Google earlier worked together for Circle to Search feature
  • More AI announcements for Android are expected at the Google I/O event
Google and Samsung are collaborating to develop and deploy new artificial intelligence (AI) experiences for Android and Galaxy smartphones. The two tech giants first joined hands for AI with Circle to Search. The visual lookup feature allows users to draw on the screen to run a Google search. While it was developed by Google, it launched on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series ahead of the Pixel 8 series. Now, the two companies have confirmed that they will be working together to build new AI features for the ecosystem.

Rick Osterloh, the Senior Vice President, Platforms & Devices at Google shared an image on X (formerly known as Twitter) with TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. In the caption, he said, “Had a terrific conversation with TM and @SamsungMobile leadership. Our partnership has never been stronger. I'm thrilled about our collaboration on AI and the many opportunities ahead for both companies.”

Later, the official X handle of Samsung Mobile also reposted the image, highlighting that both companies are aligned over the vision of AI for the Android and Galaxy ecosystems. The smartphone maker also teased that they were building exciting AI features. Some of these could be revealed at the Google I/O event which will be held on May 14. During this event, the tech giant will also unveil Android 15 and the new features in the operating system.

Besides collaboration, both companies are also working on their AI-focused products and services. Samsung launched its Galaxy AI suite of features earlier this year for the Galaxy S24 series, which has now been expanded to more devices. Apart from Circle to Search, it added features such as Live Translate which allows two-way, real-time voice and live caption translations of phone calls. Samsung's AI-based photo editing tool Generative Edit and Chat Assist in Samsung Keyboard were also added through Galaxy AI.

Google has also been busy building AI features for the Android ecosystem. Recently, a report claimed that the company is working on improving its Gemini AI Assistant. As per the report, the Gemini for Android could get a floating window, a Live Prompt feature that allows prompt scheduling, and more.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event for Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 Set for July 10: Report

Google and Samsung Confirm Collaboration for ‘Exciting’ AI-Powered Experiences
