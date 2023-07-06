Israel may follow the footsteps of the UK, as the has parliament of Israel — Knesset — could soon exempt foreigner residents from paying taxes on incomes derived from the sale of crypto assets. The decision is an effort towards making the nation profitable in terms of sustaining the cryptocurrency ecosystem. With this, Israel aims to paint its picture as a pro-crypto nation to attract investors for engaging with its economy. It is also to be noted that the crypto sector hit the market cap of over $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,47,38,300 crore) in November 2021 despite its infamous volatile element.

A bill seeking this provision has been presented to the parliament of Israel by Knesset members Dan Ilouz, Ariel Kellner, Simcha Rothman, an official document shows.

The authorities of the country have realised that the crypto sector is booming at full potential in other markets, and that its time for Israel to hop onboard the Web3 wagon as well.

“Israel is wholeheartedly endorsing cryptocurrency. Similar to Rishi Sunak in the United Kingdom and lawmakers throughout Europe, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has invigorated the local sector, and issued a clear call to global investors and companies — Israel invites you to engage in business on our shores,” the bill's explanatory note said.

Stepping into 2023, the UK passed a rule to exempt foreigners, who are using local British crypto exchanges for buying cryptocurrencies, from paying taxes. Sunak had first announced this rule in December last year and had slated January 1, 2023 as the day when the law would go live.

The UK also took this decision as a step forward in establishing a fertile crypto ecosystem to thrive and grow in.

Israel's finance ministry is now assessing the threats and challenges associated with the volatile industry in order to curate appropriate rules to safeguard Israel's crypto community. The government there is looking to tax crypto held by their citizens abroad, among other proposals.

The country is also expected to set up a committee, dedicated towards regulating the formations and operations of decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs) that are created on blockchains and not servers, making them more ‘free, transparent, and independent' in nature.

The Gemini crypto exchange reported had predicted last year that 28 percent of Israel's population owns crypto assets.

Back in October, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) said that it was looking into establishing a blockchain-based digital asset trading platform.

