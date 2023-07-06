Honor Pad X8 Pro has been launched in China in three RAM and two storage configurations. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 685 4G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It features an 11.5-inch TFT LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. The Honor Pad X8 Pro houses a 7,250mAh battery. The tablet is available in Starry Gray, Sky Blue, and Coral Purple colour options. The tablet runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 out-of-the-box.

Honor Pad X8 Pro price, availability

Honor Pad X8 Pro price in China starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,500) for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The tablet is also available in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB configurations priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,700), CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,900), and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,200), respectively. It is sold in Starry Gray, Sky Blue, and Coral Purple (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Honor Pad X8 Pro specifications, features

The newly launched Honor Pad X8 Pro is equipped with an 11.5-inch 2K (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) TFT LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. It is powered by a Snapdragon 685 4G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The tablet runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 out-of-the-box.

For photos and videos, the Honor Pad X8 Pro is equipped with a 5-megapixel rear camera, as well as a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is equipped with six speakers to offer a high-quality audio experience.

The Honor Pad X8 Pro offers Wi-Fi 5, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity options, along with a USB Type-C port. The tablet also includes an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, and a gravity sensor. It packs a 7,250mAh battery, however, the supported charging speed is yet to be revealed. Additionally, the tablet measures 267.3x167.4x6.9 mm in size and weighs 495g.

