Oppo Reno 10 5G series is scheduled to launch in India on July 10. The latest series from Oppo will include the Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+. The company has not announced the expected price of the handsets yet. However, a recent leak suggested that the Oppo Reno 10 5G series will start at a price of Rs. 30,000 for the base model, with the Oppo Reno 10 Pro and the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ starting at Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 50,000, respectively. Now, the handsets were reportedly listed on JioMart revealing their price.

In a Twitter post, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has shared a screenshot showing a listing of the Oppo Reno 10 5G series on JioMart. However, at the time of writing, the listings had been taken down from the e-commerce website. The screenshot shared by the tipster suggests that the Oppo Reno 10 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage could be priced at Rs. 40,999.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ could be seen listed at Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. However, since the handsets aren't available on the e-commerce website anymore, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The Oppo Reno 10 5G series will be launching in India on July 10, and will include three models. A recent report, citing tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), hinted that the base Oppo Reno 10 5G will be launched in India at Rs. 38,999.

On the other hand, the Reno 10 Pro and the Reno 10 Pro+ variants are said to come at a starting price of Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 59,999, respectively.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro series smartphones are confirmed to come with a 64-megapixel sensor and are the Reno 10 Pro+ variant is confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

