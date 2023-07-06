Technology News

Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Reportedly Listed on JioMart; Price Leaked

JioMart reportedly listed Oppo Reno 10 Pro smartphones in two colour variants.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 July 2023 18:50 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 10 5G series is scheduled to launch in India on July 10

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 10 5G series will include Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+
  • The company has not announced the expected price of the handsets yet
  • Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ variant is confirmed to feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Oppo Reno 10 5G series is scheduled to launch in India on July 10. The latest series from Oppo will include the Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+. The company has not announced the expected price of the handsets yet. However, a recent leak suggested that the Oppo Reno 10 5G series will start at a price of Rs. 30,000 for the base model, with the Oppo Reno 10 Pro and the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ starting at Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 50,000, respectively. Now, the handsets were reportedly listed on JioMart revealing their price.

In a Twitter post, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has shared a screenshot showing a listing of the Oppo Reno 10 5G series on JioMart. However, at the time of writing, the listings had been taken down from the e-commerce website. The screenshot shared by the tipster suggests that the Oppo Reno 10 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage could be priced at Rs. 40,999. 

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ could be seen listed at Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. However, since the handsets aren't available on the e-commerce website anymore, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The Oppo Reno 10 5G series will be launching in India on July 10, and will include three models.  A recent report, citing tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), hinted that the base Oppo Reno 10 5G will be launched in India at Rs. 38,999.

On the other hand, the Reno 10 Pro and the Reno 10 Pro+ variants are said to come at a starting price of Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 59,999, respectively. 

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro series smartphones are confirmed to come with a 64-megapixel sensor and are the Reno 10 Pro+ variant is confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. 

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debeut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 10 5g, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus, JioMart
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
