Technology News

BlackRock CEO Labels Bitcoin as International Asset as Firm Awaits Approval for BTC ETF Listing

In a hopeful vision for the future, Fink has advised US regulators to work with the crypto industry players and create a systematic ecosystem.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 July 2023 15:12 IST
BlackRock CEO Labels Bitcoin as International Asset as Firm Awaits Approval for BTC ETF Listing

Photo Credit: Facebook/ BlackRock

As of 2022, BlackRock had $8.7 trillion worth of assets under its management

Highlights
  • BlackRock is touted as the world's biggest asset manager
  • Larry Fink has called Bitcoin is an international asset
  • In June, BlackRock filed for a spot BTC ETF in the US

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has extended a strong support to the overall cryptocurrency sector as his firm awaits approval to list a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States. In a recent interview with Fox Business, the 70-year-old billionaire said cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin will revolutionise the fintech sector as we know and use today. Fink's statement contributed to today's crypto sector performance with BTC trading at $30,448 (roughly Rs. 25 lakh) and the overall crypto market valuation standing at $1.19 trillion (roughly Rs. 98,11,514 crore).

Crypto assets will be used to digitise gold, Fink said in his statement. In a suggestion to the US regulators, Fink said that ETF filings could democratise cryptocurrencies because investors will have an option to choose BTC, or other crypto assets could be used as a hedge against inflation.

“Let's be clear, Bitcoin is an international asset. It's not based on any one currency, and so it can represent an asset that people can play as an alternative,” the veteran finance mogul can be heard saying in a clipping, shared by MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, who himself is a BTC enthusiast.

Fink's comments resemble the opinions of Jeremy Allaire, the CEO of stablecoin issuer Circle Pay, who recently said that stablecoins can digitise the US dollar to overcome what Allaire described as, an ongoing ‘de-dollarisation' in the market. When other countries in the world begin to reduce their dependency on the US dollar as a reserve currency or a medium of exchange, that process is called ‘de-dollarisation'.

Allaire said the US could lay out guidelines around the permissible use-cases of US dollar-backed stablecoins, that will help boost investment in the dollar by the international Web3 community.

In a hopeful vision for the future, Fink has advised US regulators to work with the crypto industry players and create a systematic ecosystem.

“We could be working with our regulators and get the filing approved one day, and I have no idea what that one day will be, but we'll see how that all plays out,” Fink said.

As of 2022, BlackRock, touted as the world's biggest asset manager, had $8.7 trillion (roughly Rs. 7,17,84,570 crore) worth of assets under its management.

In June, the company's iShares Bitcoin Trust filed for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would allow investors to get exposure to the cryptocurrency.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are financial products that are regulated and can represent a wide array of different assets. An ETF also keeps track of the price fluctuations of an underlying asset, giving people an alternative to extract profits from the price trend of the asset without really owning even one unit of it.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, BlackRock CEO, ETF, Exchange Traded Fund
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Realme GT Neo 6, Neo 6 Pro Processor, Storage and Battery Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
Realme Buds Wireless 3 With Active Noise Cancellation, 40-Hour Battery Life Launched: Details

Related Stories

BlackRock CEO Labels Bitcoin as International Asset as Firm Awaits Approval for BTC ETF Listing
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Instagram's New Twitter Rival 'Threads' Goes Live: All You Need to Know
  2. Realme Buds Wireless 3 With 40-Hour Battery Life Launched: See Price
  3. Realme Narzo 60 5G Series With Up to 1TB Storage Debut in India: See Price
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 With Snapdragon 782G SoC Launched in India at This Price
  5. Twitter Rival Threads Goes Live as Celebrities, Major Brands Join the App
  6. Detailed Renders of Nothing Phone 2 in Both Colour Options Leak Online
  7. Realme GT Neo 6 Series Could Be Equipped With These Processors
  8. Honor X50 With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Launched at This Price
  9. Red Magic 8S Pro+, Red Magic 8S Pro With Up to 24GB RAM Launched: See Price
  10. iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds With Up to 42 Hours Total Battery Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Virus 2062 Podcast, Starring Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, Returning for Season 2 on Spotify
  2. Tesla Set to Bring Fully Autonomous Self-Driving Cars ‘Later This Year’, Says CEO Elon Musk
  3. Realme Buds Wireless 3 With Active Noise Cancellation, 40-Hour Battery Life Launched: Details
  4. BlackRock CEO Labels Bitcoin as International Asset as Firm Awaits Approval for BTC ETF Listing
  5. Realme GT Neo 6, Neo 6 Pro Processor, Storage and Battery Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
  6. Formula 1 Race Calendar for 2024 Season Announced, Increased Focus on Regionalisation
  7. Google Accuses CCI of Ordering Changes to Its Business Model to Protect Amazon
  8. Meta's Twitter Rival Threads Crosses 10 Million Sign-Ups Within First Few Hours of Launch
  9. Huawei Nova Y71 With 6.75-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Realme Narzo 60 5G, Narzo 60 Pro 5G With Up to 1TB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.