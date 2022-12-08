Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone Repairs: French Environmental Campaign Group File Complaint Against Apple Over 'Wasteful Practices'

iPhone Repairs: French Environmental Campaign Group File Complaint Against Apple Over 'Wasteful Practices'

French law forbids companies from deliberately reducing the lifespan of a product in order to increase its replacement rate.

By Gadgets 360 With Inputs From Reuters |  Updated: 8 December 2022 12:45 IST
iPhone Repairs: French Environmental Campaign Group File Complaint Against Apple Over 'Wasteful Practices'

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is accused of restricting the use of spare parts for repairs

Highlights
  • Apple had agreed to pay EUR 25 million in a similar case in 2020
  • Apple released a rental tool kit to let users easily repair their iPhone
  • Users have to ship rented tool kit back to Apple after finishing repairs

A French environmental campaign group filed a complaint against Apple over commercial practices restricting the use of spare parts for repairs, it said on Wednesday.

"In many of the cases documented in the complaint, malfunctions are found in cases where the device is repaired with a part, even an identical and original part, not authorised by Apple's software," the HOP association said in a statement.

This would compromise the possibilities to repair or refurbish some products, including iPhone smartphones, the group said.

Apple France was not immediately available to comment.

In a similar case brought before the French consumer watchdog by the group in 2020, Apple agreed to pay EUR 25 million (roughly Rs. 216 crore) for failing to inform iPhone users that updates of the operating system could slow down the functioning of the device.

Under French law, it is forbidden to deliberately reduce the lifespan of a product in order to increase its replacement rate.

Earlier this year, Apple introduced a rental tool kit to let users easily repair their iPhone under the Self Service Repair Program that kicked off for iPhone users in the US in April and was launched in Europe this week. The kit contains a complete set of tools that are required to repair the selected iPhone and can be kept for up to seven days.

The Self Service Repair kit includes components including a heated display removal fixture, heated display pocket, battery press, display press, adhesive cutter, display and back protective covers, screwdrivers, and bits.

You need to ship the rented tool kit back to Apple, once you have finished repairing your device. However, you may incur additional charges, in addition to the rent for the kit, if any of the tools are missing or damaged, according to Apple. The company also inspects each kit before shipping it to customers to avoid any instances of failures while repairing devices.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone
Apple Brings 5G Support to Beta Testers in India with iOS 16.2 RC Update, Adds Karaoke-Like Sing Feature
Maharashtra Government to Use NFT Tech to Store Health Data, Partners With Algorand Blockchain
Featured video of the day
How Teaching Smartphone Photography Became a Career

Related Stories

iPhone Repairs: French Environmental Campaign Group File Complaint Against Apple Over 'Wasteful Practices'
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  2. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India: Details
  3. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  4. Infinix Zero Series Launch Event Set for December 20: Details
  5. Amazon Launches Its 11th Generation Kindle Reader in India
  6. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  7. Wonder Woman 3 No Longer Moving Forward at DC Studios: Report
  8. Interview: Raja Koduri on Intel's Arc GPUs and Where AI Is Leading Us
  9. iQoo 11 Pro, iQoo 11 Debut With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Know More
  10. iQoo Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Launched in China
#Latest Stories
  1. China-Based APT41 Hacker Group Stole $20 Million Worth of US COVID-19 Relief Funds: Report
  2. Foxconn Reports Fall in Sales After Disruption Over Protests at China iPhone Plant
  3. FBI Nabs Blockparty CTO Rikesh Thapa for Stealing BTC Worth $1 Million, Defrauding Employer
  4. iQoo Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched in China: Price, Specifications
  5. Global Smartphone Production Declined by 11 Percent in Q3 2022: Trendforce
  6. iQoo 11 Pro, iQoo 11 With E6 2K LTPO 4.0 Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Must Take Down 'Manifestly Inaccurate' Search Results if Proven by Users, EU Top Court Says
  8. Biden Administration Tells US Supreme Court Section 230 of Communications Decency Act Has Limits
  9. Spain Joins List of Nations Experimenting with CBDCs, Plans ‘Wholesale’ Twist
  10. Nokia X10, Nokia X20 Reportedly Receiving Android 13 Stable Update: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.