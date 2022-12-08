A French environmental campaign group filed a complaint against Apple over commercial practices restricting the use of spare parts for repairs, it said on Wednesday.

"In many of the cases documented in the complaint, malfunctions are found in cases where the device is repaired with a part, even an identical and original part, not authorised by Apple's software," the HOP association said in a statement.

This would compromise the possibilities to repair or refurbish some products, including iPhone smartphones, the group said.

Apple France was not immediately available to comment.

In a similar case brought before the French consumer watchdog by the group in 2020, Apple agreed to pay EUR 25 million (roughly Rs. 216 crore) for failing to inform iPhone users that updates of the operating system could slow down the functioning of the device.

Under French law, it is forbidden to deliberately reduce the lifespan of a product in order to increase its replacement rate.

Earlier this year, Apple introduced a rental tool kit to let users easily repair their iPhone under the Self Service Repair Program that kicked off for iPhone users in the US in April and was launched in Europe this week. The kit contains a complete set of tools that are required to repair the selected iPhone and can be kept for up to seven days.

The Self Service Repair kit includes components including a heated display removal fixture, heated display pocket, battery press, display press, adhesive cutter, display and back protective covers, screwdrivers, and bits.

You need to ship the rented tool kit back to Apple, once you have finished repairing your device. However, you may incur additional charges, in addition to the rent for the kit, if any of the tools are missing or damaged, according to Apple. The company also inspects each kit before shipping it to customers to avoid any instances of failures while repairing devices.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.