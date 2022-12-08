Technology News
loading

BTC, ETH, Majority Cryptocurrencies Witnessed Losses Today, Overall Market Sees Dip

Bitcoin’s current trading value stands at $16,825 (roughly Rs. 13.8 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 8 December 2022 11:07 IST
BTC, ETH, Majority Cryptocurrencies Witnessed Losses Today, Overall Market Sees Dip

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergei Tokmakov

At present, the global market valuation stands at $842.26 billion

Highlights
  • DOGE, SHIB saw losses
  • EOS Coin, Flex saw profits
  • Tether, Binance Coin saw losses

The crypto price chart, on Thursday, December 8, was drenched in reds after more cryptocurrencies saw losses. Bitcoin value dropped by 1.37 percent as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker. On international exchanges like Binance and Coinbase as well, the digital asset slipped by the same margin. Overall, Bitcoin's current trading value stands at $16,825 (roughly Rs. 13.8 lakh). A day ago, BTC prices were higher by $163 (roughly Rs. 13,425). For weeks, BTC has been showing only a range-bound movement and experts do not see any sudden changes in its trajectory anytime soon.

Ether, trailed behind Bitcoin to see a slightly bigger value dip of 2.50 percent. At present, ETH is trading at $1,231 (roughly Rs. 1.01 lakh), as per the Gadgets 360's tracker.

Tether, Binance Coin, USD Coin, Cardano, Polygon, and Polkadot — all opened with price dips.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu slipped down the price ladder along with Solana, Tron, Uniswap, and Avalanche.

The overall crypto market fell by 1.45 percent in the last 24 hours. At present, the global market valuation stands at $842.26 billion (roughly Rs. 69,37,180 crore).

Meanwhile, only a small number of altcoins managed to see marginal profits today.

These include Binance USD, Ripple, EOS Coin, Dash, and Flex.

In the backdrop of constant market dips, crypto players are trying to attract the trust of investors to fetch back funds into the digital assets sector.

Binance, on December 7, published the first factual findings report outlining the status of its proof-of-reserves. The aim is to ensure its users that the exchange will be able to handle mass-withdrawals case of an emergency.

Following the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange, Goldman Sachs has decided to buy and invest in crypto firms that have been impacted by the market volatility.

The eventual intension is to help distressed firms get back on their feet and to have investors re-enter the trading arena.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, Binance Coin, USD Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Solana, Tron, Uniswap, Avalanche, Binance USD, Ripple, EOS Coin, Dash, Flex
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
AIIMS Delhi Cyberattack Highlights Security Risks, Online Operations Resume After Two Weeks
Featured video of the day
Corning Launches the Next Generation of Glass

Related Stories

BTC, ETH, Majority Cryptocurrencies Witnessed Losses Today, Overall Market Sees Dip
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  2. Reliance Jio Brings New Rs. 222 Data Pack for 2022 FIFA World Cup: Details
  3. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  4. BTC, ETH, Majority Cryptocurrencies Witnessed Losses Today
  5. Amazon Launches Its 11th Generation Kindle Reader in India
  6. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earphones Review
  7. AIIMS Delhi Cyberattack Highlights Security Risks
  8. Realme 10 Pro Series Global Variant Details Out Days Before India Launch
  9. Redmi Note 12 5G Series Will Launch in India Soon
  10. Airtel Launches World Pass Roaming Plans for 184 Countries
#Latest Stories
  1. Ariyippu Trailer: Kunchacko Boban Malayalam Movie to Stream December 16 on Netflix
  2. FTX Collapse: Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Faces Market Manipulation Inquiry by US Prosecutors
  3. Oppo Find N2 Series Launch Date Confirmed, Inno Day 2022 Event Set for December 14
  4. BTC, ETH, Majority Cryptocurrencies Witnessed Losses Today, Overall Market Sees Dip
  5. AIIMS Delhi Cyberattack Highlights Security Risks, Online Operations Resume After Two Weeks
  6. Twitter Blue Pricing to Be Lowered for Web Users to $7, App Store Subscribers to Pay $11: Report
  7. Apple Announces End-to-End Encrypted iCloud Backups, Security Keys Support for Apple ID, More
  8. Reliance Jio Brings New Rs. 222 Data Only Plan for FIFA World Cup 2022: All Details
  9. Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) With 6-Inch Display, 16GB Storage, USB Type-C Port Launched in India
  10. RBI to Introduce 'Single Block, Multiple Debits' Feature on UPI for E-Commerce, Investments
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.