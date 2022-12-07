Technology News
Jack Dorsey’s Block Adds Funding to Kenyan BTC Mining Firm Gridless

Amid the bear market sentiment, many industry players have been trying to take advantage by investing in crypto mining.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 December 2022
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Executium

BTC miners lost over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,200 crore) during the recent crypto crash

  • Gridless operates in rural parts of Africa
  • Jack Dorsey’s Block aims to associate itself with green crypto mining
  • Crypto mining is a power intensive process

The global network of crypto miners witnessed a major downfall in their operations and revenues, after recent months saw the crypto market toppling head over heels. In a fresh development, Jack Dorsey has added funding to help an East African Bitcoin mining company, Gridless, to expand its green operations. Block co-led the funding round of $2 million (roughly Rs. 16 crore), alongside venture capital investor Stillmark. Since crypto mining is largely a power-intensive process, it is often criticised for not being clean and environment friendly.

Operating on small scale energy grids in the rural parts of Africa, Gridless is backed on renewable energy.

“Gridless represents a close strategic alignment with our vision of ensuring the Bitcoin network increasingly leverages clean energy, in combination with Bitcoin computational centres around the world. This work can support to secure the distributed infrastructure behind Bitcoin's monetary ecosystem,” Thomas Templeton, Lead for BTC mining and Wallet at Block.

Despite the market fluctuations, the international BTC mining industry increased the use of sustainable energy by 52.2 percent in the first quarter of this year, a report by the Bitcoin Mining Council noted.

As per a Bloomberg report, Bitcoin miners lost over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,200 crore) during the recent crypto crash.

Among other issues plaguing the crypto mining sector, the power costs in several parts of the world rose in recent times slashing operations.

The profit margins for crypto miners also shrunk after majority cryptocurrencies tumbled down in prices.

Amid the bear market sentiment, many industry players have been trying to take an advantage by investing in crypto mining.

In July, crypto asset management firm Grayscale said it was hoping to expand infrastructure for crypto firms.

US' Kentucky state is also investigating two contracts, that propose to provide electricity to BTC miners at discounted rates, to check if subsidising crypto mining operations would spike up the electricity costs for state dwellers and cause them financial inconvenience.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Jack Dorsey, Bitcoin Mining, Kenya
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
ChatGPT Could Soon Be the Better Way to Google
