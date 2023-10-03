Technology News

Metaverse in Education to Boom by 2031, India and China Projected as Beneficiaries: Report

Supported on blockchain networks, metaverse ecosystems provide fully functional virtual environments for people to work, play, socialise in as digital avatars.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 October 2023 15:51 IST
Metaverse in Education to Boom by 2031, India and China Projected as Beneficiaries: Report

Photo Credit: Pixabay

North America and Asia-Pacific to see fastest teaming of metaverse, education

Highlights
  • The universities of Miami, Tokyo, and Nevada already offer metaverse cour
  • Metaverse could eliminate medical and geographical roadblocks in today’s
  • Invact Metaversity, 21K Schools already offering education via metaverse
Advertisement

The metaverse technology is projected to power up the existing education sector in the next eight years leading up to 2031. With an estimated annual growth rate of 38.42 percent, the coming together of the metaverse and the education sector is expected to be churning over $102 billion (roughly Rs. 8,48,980 crore), as per a report published by research firm InsightAce Analytic on Tuesday, October 3. Supported by blockchain networks, metaverse ecosystems provide fully functional virtual environments for people to work together, play games, and socialise as digital avatars from the privacy and comfort of their homes.

InsightAce's ‘Global Metaverse in Education Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report' said in the coming years, schools and colleges establishing their brands in the metaverse could become a trend. This could open the doors to education for more people, eliminating potential roadblocks like travel, medical conditions, and the financial pressure on parents to purchase uniforms and other amenities currently required by education institutes today.

“The increase in e-learning adoption and rising interest in immersed learning environments are prime factors driving metaverse's expansion in the education market,” the report by InsightAce said on Tuesday.

The boom in Internet adoption, 5G, Cryptocurrencies, Cloud services, as well as technologies like AI, VR, and AR are also increasing the likelihood of the education sector fusing its operations with metaverse in the coming years.

As per its findings, the report said that the education market of North America and Asia-Pacific regions will see the combination of education and metaverse the fastest.

“Many market participants are seeing promising opportunities in developing nations like China and India, where sizable populations are paired with recent advancements in numerous industries,” the report noted.

Several metaverse ecosystems like The Sandbox and Roblox, among others, are offering interesting metaverse experiences.

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, for instance, is also working to make the metaverse sector more usable and immersive for people to experience. Meta, which offers its expensive AR/VR headset ‘Quest' for metaverse experiences, is working to finetune digital avatars to look less cartoonish and more photorealistic.

InsightAce's report, however, noted that industry players need to pick pace in manufacturing affordable hardware to step in and out of the virtual worlds.

Some edtech players have already begun integrating metaverse into their systems. These platforms include the Invact Metaversity, Tomorrow's Education, 21K Schools, Roblox, the University of Miami, as well as University of Nevada among others.

Last year in July, the University of Tokyo, Todai, also decided to offer a bunch of study programmes in the metaverse.

In conversation with Gadgets 360, former India head of X, Manish Maheshwari had called the metaverse technology “a solution to combat the education crisis in India and around the world”. Maheshwari is now part of the Invact Metaversity team.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Metaverse, Web3
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Vi Max Family Postpaid Users Get Data Sharing and Unlimited Data for the Night

Related Stories

Metaverse in Education to Boom by 2031, India and China Projected as Beneficiaries: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and 14 Prices for Amazon, Flipkart Sales Revealed
  2. Redmi Note 12 5G Offered in India at This Price During Amazon and Flipkart Sales
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Google Pixel 7a to Be Sold at This Price
  4. Vivo Y17s With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  5. iPhone 13 to Be Available Under Rs 40,000 During Amazon Sale
  6. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Sale Begins; Discounts Offered on Other Moto Handsets
  7. OnePlus Reveals Its New Foldables’ Design in Official Unboxing
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  9. You Can Avail These Bank Offers for Amazon and Flipkart's Upcoming Sales
  10. Google Pixel 8 Series Unboxing Videos Surface Online Right Before Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. India Expected to See 31 Million Users Upgrading to 5G Phones by December: Survey
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price in India Set to Drop During Upcoming Flipkart and Amazon Sales
  3. Vivo Y17s With 50-Megapixel Camera, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE India Launch Set for October 4; Tab S9 FE to Follow on October 5
  5. Google Pixel Fold 2 or Pixel Flip Reportedly Spotted on Latest Google Pixel Buds App
  6. Metaverse in Education to Boom by 2031, India and China Projected as Beneficiaries: Report
  7. Vi Max Family Postpaid Users Get Data Sharing and Unlimited Data for the Night
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra More Durable Than iPhone 15 Pro Max, Claims New Drop Test
  9. Windows 10 Free Upgrade Loophole for Windows 7 and Windows 8 Users Finally Closed by Microsoft
  10. Google Pixel 8 Series Unboxing Videos Show Off New Phones Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.