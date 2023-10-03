Vi (Vodafone Idea) India announced a couple of new features for the users of its Max Family postpaid plan on Tuesday, October 3. These new features are — Data Sharing and Night-Time Unlimited Data — to benefit its users by loosening their wallet strings on the company's postpaid offerings. Launched in November 2022, Vi Max plans range from Rs. 601 to Rs. 1,151 and offer users massive data packs, allowing them to connect their plans with four other members of a ‘family'.

The new data-sharing feature announced by Vi will let users bulk up their existing data plans with more quota of data, ranging from 10 GB to 25 GB.

“This proposition allows primary and secondary members of the family plan also to share the additional data quota,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The extension of Vi's Night Time Unlimited Data benefits to the Max Family postpaid plans, meanwhile, will let users stream and download high-resolution content backed by the availability of unlimited net usage between 12 am to 6 am.

The percentage of postpaid users in India is projected to spike by 12 percent in FY24, rating agency Crisil had said in April.

With this anticipated rise in the number of postpaid users in the world's most populated nation, it is only natural that Vi is aggressively pushing plans to make its services more alluring to corporates and private number owners, who do not mind shelling out a few extra bucks each month to get extra benefits.

The company is looking to attract more users to its network now more than ever, given that it owes a massive debt of Rs. 1,680 crore for spectrum auction to India's Department of Telecom (DoT). The company has recently sought a 30-day extension to make this payment.

Recently, Vi introduced its ‘Choice' feature to the Max postpaid users, letting them choose the benefits they seek. The network provider also announced a collaboration with Truecaller to offer safety to its users against scam calls.