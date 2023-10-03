Technology News

Vi Max Family Postpaid Users Get Data Sharing and Unlimited Data for the Night

The new data sharing feature announced by Vi will let users bulk up their existing data plans with more quota of data, ranging from 10 GB to 25 GB.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 October 2023 15:45 IST
Vi Max Family Postpaid Users Get Data Sharing and Unlimited Data for the Night

Photo Credit: Reuters

Launched in November 2022, Vi Max plans range from Rs. 601 to Rs. 1,151

Highlights
  • Vi has been adding more features to its postpaid plan offerings
  • The financially trouble company is looking to wire in more revenue
  • New offer limited to Vi Max Family Postpaid plans
Advertisement

Vi (Vodafone Idea) India announced a couple of new features for the users of its Max Family postpaid plan on Tuesday, October 3. These new features are — Data Sharing and Night-Time Unlimited Data — to benefit its users by loosening their wallet strings on the company's postpaid offerings. Launched in November 2022, Vi Max plans range from Rs. 601 to Rs. 1,151 and offer users massive data packs, allowing them to connect their plans with four other members of a ‘family'.

The new data-sharing feature announced by Vi will let users bulk up their existing data plans with more quota of data, ranging from 10 GB to 25 GB.

“This proposition allows primary and secondary members of the family plan also to share the additional data quota,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The extension of Vi's Night Time Unlimited Data benefits to the Max Family postpaid plans, meanwhile, will let users stream and download high-resolution content backed by the availability of unlimited net usage between 12 am to 6 am.

The percentage of postpaid users in India is projected to spike by 12 percent in FY24, rating agency Crisil had said in April.

With this anticipated rise in the number of postpaid users in the world's most populated nation, it is only natural that Vi is aggressively pushing plans to make its services more alluring to corporates and private number owners, who do not mind shelling out a few extra bucks each month to get extra benefits.

The company is looking to attract more users to its network now more than ever, given that it owes a massive debt of Rs. 1,680 crore for spectrum auction to India's Department of Telecom (DoT). The company has recently sought a 30-day extension to make this payment.

Recently, Vi introduced its ‘Choice' feature to the Max postpaid users, letting them choose the benefits they seek. The network provider also announced a collaboration with Truecaller to offer safety to its users against scam calls.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telecom, Vodafone Idea, Vi, Max Family Plans
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Flipkart and Amazon Sale 2023: Blaupunkt to Offer 24-inch LED Smart TV for Only Rs. 5,999, SPPL CEO Reveals
Metaverse in Education to Boom by 2031, India and China Projected as Beneficiaries: Report

Related Stories

Vi Max Family Postpaid Users Get Data Sharing and Unlimited Data for the Night
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and 14 Prices for Amazon, Flipkart Sales Revealed
  2. Redmi Note 12 5G Offered in India at This Price During Amazon and Flipkart Sales
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Google Pixel 7a to Be Sold at This Price
  4. Vivo Y17s With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  5. iPhone 13 to Be Available Under Rs 40,000 During Amazon Sale
  6. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Sale Begins; Discounts Offered on Other Moto Handsets
  7. OnePlus Reveals Its New Foldables’ Design in Official Unboxing
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  9. You Can Avail These Bank Offers for Amazon and Flipkart's Upcoming Sales
  10. Google Pixel 8 Series Unboxing Videos Surface Online Right Before Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. India Expected to See 31 Million Users Upgrading to 5G Phones by December: Survey
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price in India Set to Drop During Upcoming Flipkart and Amazon Sales
  3. Vivo Y17s With 50-Megapixel Camera, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE India Launch Set for October 4; Tab S9 FE to Follow on October 5
  5. Google Pixel Fold 2 or Pixel Flip Reportedly Spotted on Latest Google Pixel Buds App
  6. Metaverse in Education to Boom by 2031, India and China Projected as Beneficiaries: Report
  7. Vi Max Family Postpaid Users Get Data Sharing and Unlimited Data for the Night
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra More Durable Than iPhone 15 Pro Max, Claims New Drop Test
  9. Windows 10 Free Upgrade Loophole for Windows 7 and Windows 8 Users Finally Closed by Microsoft
  10. Google Pixel 8 Series Unboxing Videos Show Off New Phones Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.