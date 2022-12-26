Technology News

North Korea Becomes Epicentre for NFT Thefts via 500 Phishing Domains: SlowMist

The report has highlighted that this NFT stealth campaign has been going on for months.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 December 2022 14:09 IST
North Korea Becomes Epicentre for NFT Thefts via 500 Phishing Domains: SlowMist

Photo Credit: Larva Labs

The hacker records visitors’ info to an external domain and conducts the hack

Highlights
  • Cyber criminals from N. Korea have been infamous for crypto scams
  • Lazarous Group has been staling NFTs for the last seven month
  • The hackers leave the victim’s wallet susceptible to more attacks

North Korea's notorious Lazarous Group, infamous for triggering cyber-attacks, has yet again come under the limelight, for striking the NFT sector with back-to-back strikes. The group of hackers have launched around 500 phishing domains using which, they are duping unsuspecting victims, who are also enthusiastic NFT buyers. The claims against the Lazarous Group have been noted in the recent report by SlowMist, a blockchain security firm. The report has highlighted that this NFT stealth campaign has been going on for months with the earliest malicious domain having been registered around May-June.

NFTs or non-fungible tokens are blockchain-built digital collectibles, most of which are also functional in compatible metaverse experiences. More often than not, NFTs are valuable and their blockchain-based creation transfers the complete ownership of these virtual collectibles to the buyers and are held in crypto wallets.

The Lazarous Group has been deploying ‘decoy websites' pretending to be legit NFT projects, to get them to engage with these infected sites.

Phishing websites will record visitor data and save it to external sites. The hacker records visitors' information to an external domain through an HTTP GET request. Our investigation revealed that the hackers utilised multiple tokens, such as WETH, USDC, DAI, and UNI, etc. in their phishing attacks,” said the official post from SlowMist.

This year, despite not having been ideally profitable for the NFT industry, did manage to see several scammers flocking to the sector to conduct attacks.

Last week, for instance, anti-theft platform Harpie said that a new kind of scam is looming over the visitors of OpenSea, that offers ‘gasless sales' on the platform and eventually redirects the victims to phishing sites.

As part of the reportedly ongoing scam, hackers are tricking people to sign an unreadable message. Gasless NFTs are likely to attract first-time buyers signature request.

In its report, SlowMist has said that North Korea's Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups have been leaving the wallets of the victims susceptible to more hack attacks.

Not just traditional phishing, but scammers have been using the ice-phishing technique also, to steal themselves digital collectibles, useable in the Web3 sector.

Last week, 14 NFTs of the expensive and famous Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC) collection, were stolen in an ice-phishing attack.

Ice phishing scams are cyber-attacks that manoeuvre Web3 users into manually signing and approving permissions that allow notorious actors to spend their tokens.

In traditional phishing scams, hackers manage to steal private keys or passwords by luring in unsuspecting people into clicking on malicious links or having them visit infected fake websites.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NFT, Phishing, Ice Phishing, Scam
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Honor X7a to Get 6.7-Inch HD+ Display, More Specifications, Design Surface: Report
Featured video of the day
The Tech Finale 2022, Part 1 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

North Korea Becomes Epicentre for NFT Thefts via 500 Phishing Domains: SlowMist
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  2. Redmi K60 Pro to Get a 54-Megapixel Rear Camera, Design Teased: Details
  3. Moto G13 Render, Specifications Have Been Leaked: Details Here
  4. OnePlus 11 Alleged Live Images Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Promotional Images Leaked: Report
  6. Google's Smartphone Lineup Until 2025 Leaked: Check Out Upcoming Launches
  7. Moto G53 5G Global Variant Tipped to Get 6.6-Inch Full-HD+ OLED Display
  8. OnePlus 11 5G Renders Leak, Tipped to Feature Triple Rear Cameras, Alert Slider
  9. These Realme Phones are Receiving Android 13 Stable Update in India
  10. Tecno Phantom X2 5G Price in India Tipped: Here's How Much It Will Cost
#Latest Stories
  1. Windows 11 Notepad Tabs Feature Leaked by Microsoft Employee: Report
  2. Redmi Note 12 5G to Get Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, Note 12 Pro Speed Edition Launch Date Confirmed
  3. OnePlus 11 Alleged Live Images Leaked Online Ahead of January 4 Launch: Report
  4. Redmi K60 Pro to Get 54-Megapixel Rear Camera, Standard Variant Design Teased: All Details
  5. North Korea Becomes Epicentre for NFT Thefts via 500 Phishing Domains: SlowMist
  6. OnePlus 11 5G Renders Leak via Alleged TENAA Listing, Suggest Triple Rear Cameras, Alert Slider
  7. Honor X7a to Get 6.7-Inch HD+ Display, More Specifications, Design Surface: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy F23 Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update in India: Report
  9. Moto G13 Render, Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Come With 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Leaked Promotional Images Suggest Design: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.