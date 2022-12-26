Honor X7a could be the next entry-level offering from the Chinese tech giant. Alleged design renders and complete specifications of this rumoured smartphone have surfaced online. Its predecessor, the Honor X7, was announced in March earlier this year. A report now suggests that the Honor X7a may get a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, this smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. The report also includes the supposed design renders of this smartphone.

Honor X7a specifications (rumoured)

According to a GadgetGang report, the Hono X7a may feature a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is said to pack a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In terms of cameras, this Honor smartphone may get a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera. There could also be a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel telephoto lens. Furthermore, it is said to feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Honor X7a is expected to boot Android 12 out of the box. It is tipped to house a 5,230mAh battery and use a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is expected to weigh about 196g and carry a 3.5mm audio jack.

Furthermore, tipster Steve H McFly (Twitter: @OnLeaks) has shared the supposed design renders of this smartphone in collaboration with GadgetGang. It appears to sport a notch on the front for the selfie camera. The display could feature symmetrical bezels with a thick chin. The USB Type-C port, speaker grille, microphone, and headphone jack appear to be on the bottom.

There is no official word from Honor regarding the launch or pricing detail of this rumoured smartphone. The Honor X7a is depicted to come in Ocean Blue and Midnight Black colours.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.