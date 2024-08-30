The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is overseeing the creation and distribution of the eRupee CBDC for retail and wholesale payment purposes. The central bank's approach towards exploring the inclusion of the eRupee into the existing financial system has been praised by Naveen Mallela, global co-head of Onyx, JPMorgan's blockchain and digital currency unit. Mallela was speaking along the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest 2024 being held in Mumbai when he praised the RBI for gradually infusing blockchain with the existing financial system after extensive trials.

“CBDCs is yet another step in taking Indian payments ahead. Such an understanding would emerge from the generation of user data in pilots. The actual introduction of CBDC can be phased in gradually," Mallela reportedly said on Thursday.

A CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) like the eRupee is the blockchain representation of fiat currencies, issued and regulated by the central banks. While they work like cryptocurrencies in terms of facilitating quick financial transactions, they are overseen and controlled by financial authorities. In India, the eRupee stepped into its trial phase back in December 2022. As per recent figures shared by the RBI, the eRupee CBDC has amassed around five million users as well the support from sixteen Indian banks.

Predicting the future of CBDCs, Mallela said that in the coming times real-world cash will go digital – and that's when CBDCs will be play a vital role in processing financial transactions while also maintaining permanent and immutable logs – adding more transparency to the country's finances.

Speaking at the same event, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the CBDC is being programmed in a way that could churn carbon credits to tenant farmers. The CBDC's interoperability with the UPI system also makes it more usable, he said, adding that the central bank would also help other nations with their respective CBDC initiatives.

It has been reported previously that UPI apps like Google Pay and PhonePe among others have reached out to the RBI seeking to participate in the eRupee trials.

JP Morgan, meanwhile, is among the first international banks that had started exploring Web3 technologies. In February 2022, the New York City-headquartered bank announced the launch of Onyx into the metaverse ecosystem named Decentraland. The move was aimed at establishing that JP Morgan can operate as a bank in the virtual world much like it does in the real world.

In the most recent development, the bank reportedly began trying out immersive training applications for new bank staff members, all through the metaverse technology.

The bank has previously predicted that cryptocurrencies will merge with traditional financial systems as governments around the world formulate laws and rules to govern these digital currencies.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)