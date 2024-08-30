Technology News
English Edition

RBI's CBDC Yet Another Step in Taking Indian Payments Ahead, JPMorgan Blockchain Head Says

CBDCs like the RBI's eRupee are the blockchain representation of fiat currency, issued and regulated by central banks.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 August 2024 16:55 IST
RBI's CBDC Yet Another Step in Taking Indian Payments Ahead, JPMorgan Blockchain Head Says

Photo Credit: X/ Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Mallela has predicted that in the coming times real-world cash will turn truly digital

Highlights
  • The eRupee CBDC is being developed by the RBI
  • The RBI's eRupee entered testing in December 2022
  • Nearly 50 lakh people are testing the eRupee in India
Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is overseeing the creation and distribution of the eRupee CBDC for retail and wholesale payment purposes. The central bank's approach towards exploring the inclusion of the eRupee into the existing financial system has been praised by Naveen Mallela, global co-head of Onyx, JPMorgan's blockchain and digital currency unit. Mallela was speaking along the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest 2024 being held in Mumbai when he praised the RBI for gradually infusing blockchain with the existing financial system after extensive trials.

“CBDCs is yet another step in taking Indian payments ahead. Such an understanding would emerge from the generation of user data in pilots. The actual introduction of CBDC can be phased in gradually," Mallela reportedly said on Thursday.

A CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) like the eRupee is the blockchain representation of fiat currencies, issued and regulated by the central banks. While they work like cryptocurrencies in terms of facilitating quick financial transactions, they are overseen and controlled by financial authorities. In India, the eRupee stepped into its trial phase back in December 2022. As per recent figures shared by the RBI, the eRupee CBDC has amassed around five million users as well the support from sixteen Indian banks.

Predicting the future of CBDCs, Mallela said that in the coming times real-world cash will go digital – and that's when CBDCs will be play a vital role in processing financial transactions while also maintaining permanent and immutable logs – adding more transparency to the country's finances.

Speaking at the same event, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the CBDC is being programmed in a way that could churn carbon credits to tenant farmers. The CBDC's interoperability with the UPI system also makes it more usable, he said, adding that the central bank would also help other nations with their respective CBDC initiatives.

It has been reported previously that UPI apps like Google Pay and PhonePe among others have reached out to the RBI seeking to participate in the eRupee trials.

JP Morgan, meanwhile, is among the first international banks that had started exploring Web3 technologies. In February 2022, the New York City-headquartered bank announced the launch of Onyx into the metaverse ecosystem named Decentraland. The move was aimed at establishing that JP Morgan can operate as a bank in the virtual world much like it does in the real world.

In the most recent development, the bank reportedly began trying out immersive training applications for new bank staff members, all through the metaverse technology.

The bank has previously predicted that cryptocurrencies will merge with traditional financial systems as governments around the world formulate laws and rules to govern these digital currencies.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, JP Morgan, eRupee, Naveen Mallela, RBI, Global Fintech Fest
Dell Latitude 7450 2-in-1 Laptop Review: A Refined Work Machine

Related Stories

RBI's CBDC Yet Another Step in Taking Indian Payments Ahead, JPMorgan Blockchain Head Says
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Neo With Sony LYT-700C Camera Launched
  2. Vivo T3 Ultra Price in India, Launch Timeline and Key Features Leaked
  3. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro vs OnePlus Open
  4. Galaxy Z Fold 6 Users Report Paint Peeling Off: Here's What Samsung Said
  5. You Can Now Search Your Gmail Inbox With This Gemini Feature
  6. Moto G55 With Dimensity 7025 SoC Launched AlongsideÂ Moto G35: See Prices
  7. PS5 Pro's Design and Sony's Launch Timeline for the Console Have Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Note 60 With 6.74-Inch Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. iPhone Users Outside the US Can Now Access Apple Intelligence Features in iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 3
  3. RBI's CBDC Yet Another Step in Taking Indian Payments Ahead, JPMorgan Blockchain Head Says
  4. Oppo Find X8 Series Tipped to Offer an Extra Button for Quick Actions
  5. Gmail Q&A Gemini-Powered AI Feature Rolled Out for Android
  6. Samsung Galaxy A06 Price in India, Storage Options Tipped Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  7. The Witcher 4 About to Enter 'Full-Fledged' Production Soon, CD Projekt Red Confirms
  8. Oppo Enco Air 4 With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating Unveiled: Price, Specifications
  9. Microsoft Phone Link Instant Hotspot Feature Rolling Out to More Android Smartphones: Report
  10. Gravitational Waves Suggest Supercool Phase Transition After the Big Bang, Unveiling New Physics
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »