Dell Latitude 7450 2-in-1 Laptop Review: A Refined Work Machine

The Dell Latitude series is dedicated to working professionals. The series brings the latest technology coupled with a sturdy design language. Banking on this success formula, the company has recently refreshed its Latitude lineup with the latest Intel processors in a compact form factor. The Dell Latitude 7450 2-in-1 is the new offering from the brand that brings a thin and lightweight companion for working professionals. The laptop comes with a starting price of Rs 1,54,999. However, does it have enough of an arsenal to become a reliable machine for business users? Let's find out in this in-depth review.

Dell Latitude 7450 2-in-1 Laptop Design: Sturdy and Minimal

Dimension - 313 x 222.8 x 18.19 mm

Weight - 1.526kg

Colours - Aluminium, Titan Grey

The Dell Latitude 7450 2-in-1 offers a premium and sturdy look, keeping working professionals in mind. The laptop strikes a good balance between elegance and performance. Although it is not the slimmest in the segment, it is surely easy to carry around, all thanks to its compact size and 1.5kg weight. I got the Titan Grey colour option, and it sure looks minimal, with a subtle matte finish on the lid along with a glossy Dell logo.

The Dell Latitude 7450 2-in-1 is available in two colour options: Aluminium and Titan Grey.

The laptop has a solid hinge that allows you to use it in different modes, such as tent, stand, and tablet. Plus, there is no wobble, which makes it easier to use this laptop in different settings.

Once you open the lid, you will be greeted with a backlit keyboard along with a pretty stand touchpad. The right side of the device features a 3.5mm audio jack, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a wedge-shaped lock slot. On the left, you will find two Thunderbolt 4.0 with Power Delivery and DisplayPort, along with a HDMI 2.1 port. I liked the fact that the company has given plenty of ports on this device, and one can also custom-make the laptop to provide additional ports like a smart card reader and uSIM card tray.

Dell Latitude 7450 2-in-1 Laptop Display: Decent for Daily Use

Display - 14-inch IPS touchscreen

Resolution - Full HD (1920 x 1200 pixels)

Refresh Rate - 60Hz

The Dell Latitude 7450 2-in-1 features a compact display that comes with Full HD+ resolution. Although it is an IPS touch panel, the display offers good colour reproduction that is accurate and punchy. However, compared to an OLED panel, it looks a bit weak. That said, thanks to the HDR support, you can still enjoy the OTT content on this machine.

The laptop comes loaded with a compact 14-inch Full HD IPS touch panel that delivers good results.

The 2-in-1 model has 300nits of peak brightness, which is apt for indoor environments, though the same cannot be said for outdoor conditions. However, the good thing here is that the display has a useful anti-reflective coating. Also, you get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the display, which is rare in this segment.

I wanted to have a higher screen refresh rate on this laptop. The laptop currently supports a 60Hz refresh rate, which is disappointing, considering the price tag. There were several instances where you would feel the need for a higher refresh rate for a smoother transition and scrolling experience.

Dell Latitude 7450 2-in-1 Laptop Keyboard, Touchpad, Speakers, and Webcam: There are some Hits and Misses

Keyboard - Backlit keyboard

Webcam - 1080p Hi-res camera

Speakers - Quad Speakers

The Dell Latitude 7450 2-in-1 comes with a 79-key compact keyboard that offers mini-LED backlit. The keyboard is rightly positioned, which makes it comfortable to rest your palm. I like the keyboard as it has soft keys, which could be more mushy, and the whole typing experience feels effortless.

The Dell Latitude 7450 2-in-1 offers a compact yet sturdy keyboard.

You also get a dedicated Copilot hotkey, which is useful for quickly accessing AI-assistant. However, the backlit is slightly weak. The company says it uses mini-LED backlit technology that saves battery power. However, the backlit is not strong enough, in my opinion. Although you can see the keys in low light conditions, but I would liked a stronger light to enhance the visibility.

That said, the fingerprint sensor is reliable and works effortlessly during testing. The trackpad is smooth and offers good response. You also have gesture-swiping controls, which can be modified by navigating to Settings > Touchpad.

The latest Dell Latitude model also offers an FHD IR camera with Windows Hello support, which is good. You also get a physical privacy shutter. The camera quality is good for making video calls.

Moving on, the device also packs a quad-speaker setup. It comes with two top-firing speakers and two bottom-firing speakers. This results in good sound output, which is loud enough for a small room. The speakers deliver decent depth with rich bass and loud audio.

Dell Latitude 7450 2-in-1 Laptop Software: Special Focus on Privacy and Data Protection

Operating System - Windows 11 Pro

Other Features - Copilot Plus

The Dell Latitude 7450 2-in-1 runs on the Windows 11 Pro operating system. The device also comes loaded with a Copilot AI tool with multiple use cases. I used Copilot to summarise the articles for easy reading.

The laptop comes equipped with Windows 11 Pro along with CoPilot AI-assistant.

Apart from this, the company also offers some enterprise-grade privacy and security with its latest offering. First, you get off-host BIOS verification and indicators to reduce the risk of attacks. It also comes with secured component verification that helps you protect the laptop from threats. Moreover, it also comes with a Dell Optimizer application that offers a plethora of features.

The app acts as a one-stop solution to access different features of the laptop. The app is divided into Applications, Audio, Network, Power, and Presence Detection. The Applications allow you to optimise apps so that they can work efficiently.

The Power section helps you to manage the charging settings and thermal management of the laptop. Lastly, we have Presence Detection, which offers a plethora of privacy features. I liked Onlooker Detection, which blurs the screen content if someone is peeking at your laptop.

Dell Latitude 7450 2-in-1 Laptop Performance: Power-packed Performance

Chipset - Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 165U

RAM - 16 GB LPDDR5X

ROM - 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD

GPU - Intel Arc Graphics

Coming to the performance, the Dell Latitude 7450 2-in-1 offers lives up to the expectations. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 vPro 165U processor that can handle most of the tasks you throw at it. You can also check the benchmark scores below:

Benchmark Dell Latitude 7450 2-in-1 Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 Cinebench R23 Single Core 1,683 11752 Cinebench R23 Multi Core 9024 10,961 Geekbench 6 Single Core 2,339 2,380 Geekbench 6 Multi Core 9630 12571 PC Mark 10 6127 6640 3DMark Night Raid 19,557 25,726 3DMark CPU Profile 5,031 7,234 3DMark Steel Nomad Light 1,696 1,721 CrystalDiskMark 4946.10 MB/s (Read)/ 916.91 MB/s (Write) 3754.35 MB/s (Read)/ 2641.51 MB/s (Write)

The laptop glides effortlessly in day-to-day usage. You will not face much trouble even if you perform some heavy multitasking. Whether you use multiple Chrome windows with multiple tabs open, shuffle between Slacks and Outlook, or use Copilot to answer the query, the performance was stable throughout the review period. I also liked the thermal performance, as it was able to maintain cool temperatures even during prolonged usage.

Dell Latitude 7450 2-in-1 Laptop Battery: Impressive

Battery Capacity - 3 Cell, 57 Wh (Typical)

Fast Charging - 65W USB Type-C Adapter

The battery life of Dell Latitude 7450 2-in-1 is quite impressive. The laptop comes loaded with a 3-cell, 57Wh battery and supports 65W fast charging. With the Optimised profile, I got close to 7 hours of battery life with medium to heavy usage. The company also ships a compact 65W fast charger with the laptop, and it quickly charges the device from 20 percent to 100 percent in 50 minutes.

Dell Latitude 7450 2-in-1 Laptop Verdict

The latest Dell Latitude 7450 2-in-1 is a well-built professional laptop from the brand. The device offers a sturdy design language, though it might look a bit basic to some. The IPS display delivers punchy and accurate colours, though it is not as sharp as OLED panels. The performance is top-notch and it indeed comes with a plethora of privacy features that make it a reliable commercial laptop. That said, if you are looking for a no-frills laptop that delivers good battery life and reliable performance, then consider this one.