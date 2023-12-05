Technology News

JP Morgan Looking Forward to Testing 'Immersive Training Applications' of Metaverse

Speaking on MIT's Business Lab podcast, MacIntyre said that newly joining staff members could benefit from stepping into an immersive virtual ecosystem.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 December 2023 17:50 IST
JP Morgan Looking Forward to Testing 'Immersive Training Applications' of Metaverse

Photo Credit: Facebook/ JP Morgan

JP Morgan became the first major global bank to launch office in metaverse last year

Highlights
  • Blair MacIntyre, a senior official of JP Morgan has shown interest in met
  • MacIntyre was speaking at MIT's Business Lab podcast
  • HSBC, Mastercard, AmEx among banks experimenting with metaverse
The world of banking is gearing up to explore the use cases of up-and-coming technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the metaverse to benefit their present working conditions. JP Morgan, for instance, is excitedly looking to try out immersive training applications for new bank staff members, all through the metaverse technology. The idea was recently shared by Blair MacIntyre who serves as the Managing Director (MD) and the global head of immersive technology at the US-headquartered bank.

Speaking on MIT's Business Lab podcast, MacIntyre said that newly joining staff members could benefit from stepping into an immersive virtual ecosystem rather than having them watch videos or go through presentations, EfinancialCareers said in a report.

Along with JP Morgan, Citi Bank is also running a virtual reality internship experience. This lets the trainers provide feedback in real time. As part of his vision of ushering-in an immersive era of hiring, MacIntyre wishes to bring together the technologies of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) into the day-to-day office working like gathering for meetings. To make that occur however, MacIntyre believes that these technologies first need to see widespread adoption and seamless connection.

JP Morgan, as for now, has established its name as one the first Wall Street banks to keep a friendly approach towards the Web3 sector.

Back in February last year, JP Morgan became the first major global bank to establish its virtual presence in the Decentraland metaverse.

Later in September 2022, JP Morgan had begun scouting for roles that would bring-in the metaverse and Web3 technologies into the bank's working.

As per a research report by Markets and Markets, the global metaverse market is expected to grow from $83.9 billion (roughly Rs. 6,99,616 crore) in 2023 to $1,303.4 billion (roughly Rs. 108,65,313 crore) by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 48 percent during the forecast period.

JP Morgan is not the only international bank that is testing the waters of virtual reality and metaverse.

HSBC, Mastercard, Standard Chartered Bank, and American Express are among lenders that are experimenting with Web3 technologies.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, JP Morgan, Citi Bank, Metaverse, Web3
JP Morgan Looking Forward to Testing 'Immersive Training Applications' of Metaverse
