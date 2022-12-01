Technology News
loading

Twitter Users May Witness Dip in Followers as Elon Musk Has New Plans for Spams

Elon Musk has reportedly also shown interest in the idea of increasing the character limit for Twitter.

By Reuters |  Updated: 1 December 2022 18:00 IST
Twitter Users May Witness Dip in Followers as Elon Musk Has New Plans for Spams

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk has also announced the inclusion of a multi-coloured verification system

Highlights
  • Musk is also planning to up Twitter's character limit from 280 to 1000
  • Twitter is also experiencing mass exodus of advertisers, users
  • Musk recently claimed that new user signups reached an all-time high

If you witness a drop in your follower count on Twitter, then fret not. Twitter's new boss Elon Musk is working on "purging a lot" of spam/scam accounts. On Thursday, Musk took to his Twitter account and shared the particular update with everyone.

He tweeted, "Twitter is purging a lot of spam/scam accounts right now, so you may see your follower count drop."

Musk is also planning to up Twitter's character limit from 280 to 1000.

A few days ago, a social media user tagged Musk and tweeted, " Idea on expanding character limit to 1000."

In response, Musk wrote, "It's on the to-do list."

The character limit has been one of the prime differences between Twitter and other social media services. Musk has shown interest in the idea of increasing the character limit on a number of occasions since his takeover of the platform, as per a report by Mashable. On November 27, a Twitter user suggested to Musk to increase the platform's word limit from 280 to 420.

"Good idea" Musk wrote in response. Prior to that, another user had suggested: "get rid of character limits."

"Absolutely", the multi-billionaire responded.

Now, we have to wait and see when Musk finally makes the changes regarding the character limit.

Another change announced by Tesla CEO Musk for the microblogging site is the inclusion of a multi-coloured verification system. As per Musk's plans, Twitter will introduce a new three-coloured verification checkmark system which will replace the previous 'Twitter Blue' service. The new Twitter Blue verification service will tentatively be relaunched on December 2, according to Musk.

Last month, Musk stated that the new user signups to the social media platform have reached an "all-time high", while the billionaire struggles with a mass exodus of advertisers and users fleeing to other platforms. Musk, in his tweet, mentioned that the signups on the microblogging site have reached an average of over two million per day as of November 16.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk
Xiaomi Buds 4, Watch S2 Design Revealed Ahead of Launch: Details
South Korea’s Shinhan Bank Steps Into the Metaverse With 'Cinnamon' Virtual Ecosystem: Details
Featured video of the day
How To Make Your Songs Sound Better on Apple Music

Related Stories

Twitter Users May Witness Dip in Followers as Elon Musk Has New Plans for Spams
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shootout: Don't Make a Mistake
  2. Realme Pad X Review
  3. WhatsApp Numbers of 500 Million Users Up for Sale, Twitter User Data Leaked
  4. OnePlus Phones to Get More Android OS Updates Than Google
  5. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in December
  6. RBI’s First Pilot for Retail Digital Rupee to Go Live on December 1
  7. TRAI Working on Detecting Pesky Calls, Messages; Tackling Financial Fraud
  8. Digital Rupee CBDC Trial Begins in India: Here's What the Experts Are Saying
  9. The 7 Best Games on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series S/X in December
  10. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Mivi Model E Smartwatch With Support For 28 Languages, 120 Sport Modes Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. South Korea’s Shinhan Bank Steps Into the Metaverse With 'Cinnamon' Virtual Ecosystem: Details
  3. Twitter Users May Witness Dip in Followers as Elon Musk Has New Plans for Spams
  4. Infinix Hot 20 5G, Hot 20 Play With MediaTek SoCs, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Xiaomi Buds 4, Watch S2 Design Revealed Ahead of Launch: Details
  6. Digital Rupee Trial Begins; Exponential Growth in UPI Payments Backs Optimism on India’s CBDC Pilot: Experts
  7. TSMC Plans Advanced 4nm Chip Production at Arizona Plant on Apple Demand: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update in India: Report
  9. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes, 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  10. MacBook Pro With M2 Max Processor, 96GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.