Technology News
loading

Tether Has Cut All Commercial Paper Exposure From Reserves

Tether said it has eliminated more than $30 billion (roughly Rs. 2,47,200 crore) worth of commercial paper.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 14 October 2022 19:04 IST
Tether Has Cut All Commercial Paper Exposure From Reserves

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Drawkit Illustrations

Tether issues a quarterly attestation of its holdings

Highlights
  • Commercial paper is unsecured, short-term debt issued by a corporation
  • Tether held roughly $30 billion in the US Treasury bill as of June 30
  • Tether has faced scrutiny from regulators over the years

Tether, the company responsible for issuing the largest stablecoin by market capitalisation, has announced that it has eliminated commercial paper from its reserves, a long-sought goal in the first efforts to shore up its treasury reserves. "This announcement comes as part of Tether's ongoing efforts to increase transparency, with investor protection at the core of the management of Tethers' reserves," the announcement from Tether read. Tether's CTO Paolo Ardoino was quoted earlier in the year as saying that the company intended to cut its exposure to commercial paper by the end of 2022.

Accomplishing this goal required the elimination of more than $30 billion (roughly Rs. 2,47,200 crore) worth of commercial paper holdings, which Tether said it was able to achieve "without any losses". The stablecoin provider said it is the "proof of how Tethers' reserves are conservatively and professionally managed."

The bulk of the previously held commercial assets has been replaced with investments in the US Treasury Bills, with the firm indicating that it "increased its direct exposure to the US Treasuries by more than $10 billion (roughly Rs. 82,400 crore) in the last quarter."

Tether has been working on improving transparency with the public after years of opaque business practices and questions regarding the state of its reserves.

In October 2021, Bloomberg released an article speculating that Tether may have had significant exposure to Chinese commercial paper at a time when the country's real estate market was on the verge of collapse.

"Reducing commercial papers to zero demonstrates Tether's commitment to backing its tokens with the most secure reserves in the market. This is a step towards even greater transparency and trust, not only for Tether but for the entire stablecoin industry," the company said.

As part of a settlement with the New York Attorney General's office, Tether began publishing quarterly attestations of its stablecoin reserves in May 2021.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Tether
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days 2022 Sale: Blockbuster Deals

Related Stories

Tether Has Cut All Commercial Paper Exposure From Reserves
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  2. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  3. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  4. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  5. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  6. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  7. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  8. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  9. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
  10. God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.