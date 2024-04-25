Nothing Phone 1 launched with Android 12-based Nothing OS and is the first-ever smartphone model from the UK-based company. The phone was unveiled in July 2022 and since then it has received several software upgrades. Phone 1 users are now receiving the Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5.5 update, which recently also rolled out to Nothing Phone 2 users globally. Alongside a few new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements, the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update for Nothing Phone 1 also brings ChatGPT integration.

The stable version of Nothing OS 2.5.5 is gradually rolling out to Nothing Phone 1 users, the company announced in a community post. Users can manually check for the update on their phone by navigating to Settings > System > System Update > Download > Install. If the update does not appear yet, it should reach in the next few days.

With the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update, the Nothing Phone 1 users get a new gesture option in the Nothing X application which allows them to start a voice conversation with ChatGPT. This works via the recently launched Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A true wireless earphones, for now. Users will need the latest version of ChatGPT from the Play Store on their handsets for this to work. The company has assured that the ChatGPT integration feature will soon come to other Nothing audio products as well.

Nothing Phone 1 users also get a new ChatGPT widget which allows fast and easy ChatGPT access from the home screen. The update also adds a button on the screenshot and clipboard pop-up which allows users to paste content to a new ChatGPT conversation directly.

The Nothing OS 2.5.5 update for Phone 1 adds an option for the Nothing Icon Pack to be only applied to the Home Screen. This is claimed to improve App Drawer accessibility. The update also lets users scroll through pages on the Home Screen while holding app icons for reorganisation on the handset.

Nothing OS 2.5.5 update for Phone 1 also adds a customisable option for enabling or disabling the Quick Setting swipe-down page on the users' lock screen. Users can customise this through Settings > Lock Screen and AOD > Quick Settings. This update also allows access to new customisable icon options within the status bar via Settings > Display > Status Bar. The update also introduced a RAM Booster feature which can be set from Settings > System > RAM Booster.

The company claims that the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update for Phone 1 update uses an AI-backed algorithm for "smarter lighting adjustments for auto-brightness." It also brings reordered Quick Settings tiles for better accessibility. This update also introduces new animations for Quick Settings widgets, improves Bluetooth toggling response speed in Quick Settings, and optimised volume settings experience.

Further, the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update fixes issues regarding automatic Wi-Fi disconnection, screenshot frame display and editing, and a "lack of vibration feedback when swiping sideways to go back on the screen." The update is also said to have resolved a problem where the earbud volume did not synchronise with the phone's volume and an issue where audio would not switch to a connected watch during calls while also paired with an earbud.

