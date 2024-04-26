Fallout 4 next-gen update is now available to players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. The update brings native game applications for PS5 and current-gen Xbox consoles, alongside better framerates and other improvements and fixes. Bethesda had announced earlier this month that the Fallout 4 update would be free for all players who own the game on current-generation consoles. However, players who redeemed the PS4 version of the game via PlayStation Plus will have to wait to get the PS5 version.

In addition to native PS5 and Xbox Series S/X apps, the Fallout 4 update adds Performance and Quality mode settings, allowing for 60 fps performance and increased resolutions. The update also promises improvements to the game's stability and bug fixes.

While current-gen console owners are getting an updated package, players on PS4 and Xbox One will also receive a free update with stability improvements, login and quest fixes, Bethesda said in its post detailing the update.

Additionally, PC players are getting a free Fallout 4 update, as well, The PC version of Fallout 4 will get widescreen and ultra-widescreen support, along with fixes to Creation Kit and a host of quest updates. The update will also bring stability, mods and bug fixes across Steam, Microsoft Store. The update is currently not available on the GOG storefront, but will be soon, Bethesda has confirmed. The studio also said that Fallout 4 would now be available on the Epic Games Store and will be Steam Deck verified.

The update also adds additional content like new quests, weapons, armour, skins and more. The full list of additions can be found in the update's patch notes.

While the update is now available for all players on current-gen consoles, there is a catch for those who redeemed the PS4 version of the game when it was available on PS Plus. The next-gen free update is not yet accessible to players who own the PS Plus version of Fallout 4. Bethesda addressed the issue in a post on X, and confirmed that these players will have to wait a bit longer for the update, which will arrive as part of PS Plus Extra Game Catalog.

“We've seen some confusion regarding the free Fallout 4 next-gen update for PlayStation Plus Extra members,” Bethesda said. “The Fallout 4 next-gen update will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra members through the PlayStation Game Catalog. Your patience is appreciated while the teams work on this.”

Fallout games have attracted new and returning players since the release of the Fallout TV series on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month. In fact, Fallout 4 has become one of the most played games on Steam, currently standing at the seventh spot with 72,975 concurrent players at the time of writing. Earlier this week, Bethesda confirmed that Fallout games had attracted nearly 5 million players in a single day, following the release of the TV show.

