Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Sends Dogecoin Fans Into Further Frenzy With Recent Tweet: Here's How

Musk can easily influence the integration of DOGE payments for Twitter products.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 2 November 2022 14:12 IST
Elon Musk Sends Dogecoin Fans Into Further Frenzy With Recent Tweet: Here's How

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

Elon Musk has always influenced DOGE’s price with his tweets

Highlights
  • The Musk effect on DOGE price isn’t new
  • Antecedents suggest a DOGE integration to Twitter is inevitable
  • Musk tweeted an image of a Shiba Inu on Monday morning

Elon Musk, the Tesla billionaire who last week took Twitter private, has helped the price of the meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin more than double over the last week as people speculate about his plans for the social network platform. After Musk recently posted a picture of a dog wearing a Twitter t-shirt, Dogecoin has rocketed above Ethereum rivals Solana and Cardano, according to CoinMarketCap's price ranking. As a result, Dogecoin backers think that the world's most popular meme coin is finally going to the moon.

As things stand, over the last 24 hours, the price of Dogecoin has traded close to 15 percent higher as the meme cryptocurrency continued its massive rally this week. Over the past seven days, the price of Dogecoin is up more than 131 percent.

The key factor behind the bull run is that investors seem to believe that Musk may incorporate some kind of crypto component into Twitter that might include the use of Dogecoin, which might spread the cryptocurrency's exposure and use. There are reports that Twitter is working on a digital wallet prototype that would support crypto deposits and withdrawals.

Musk's latest tweet also suggests that if Twitter starts monetising creators' content, the meme-themed coin might be among the payment options for creators. Adding Dogecoin as a payment will further cause its price to spike significantly. That said, a DOGE integration won't be the first on the Twitter platform. Twitter had previously integrated a Bitcoin and an Ethereum tipping feature in September 2021 and February 2022, respectively.

Based on antecedents, a DOGE payment option on Twitter is almost inevitable. Musk's other companies, such as SpaceX, Boring Company, Tesla, and the recently launched Burnt Perfume, accept DOGE payments for their products and services.

Furthermore, other news reports suggest that Dogecoin is currently experiencing a short squeeze. The reports say that crypto exchanges have experienced tens of millions in liquidations on Dogecoin specifically, as traders who were shorting the token had to cover their positions.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Tether, US DOJ, Crypto Probe, Crypto Fraud
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Prime Music Increases Song Catalogue from 2 Million to 100 Million, Adds New Podcasts

Related Stories

Elon Musk Sends Dogecoin Fans Into Further Frenzy With Recent Tweet: Here's How
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel to Support All 5G Phones Except iPhone From Mid-November, CEO Says
  2. Vivo X Fold First Impressions: Better Than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  3. Twitter Blue to Cost $8 per Month, Offer Verified Badge, Elon Musk Says
  4. How to Identify Font in Any Image
  5. Huawei Pocket S Live Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Today
  6. MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC to Be Revealed on November 8: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Holds Tight Near $20,500 Mark While Altcoins See Profit Booking Across the Board
  2. Elon Musk Sends Dogecoin Fans Into Further Frenzy With Recent Tweet: Here's How
  3. The Last of Us TV Series Release Date Leak Points to January 2023 Premiere: Report
  4. Amazon Prime Music Increases Song Catalogue from 2 Million to 100 Million, Adds New Podcasts
  5. Oppo A58 5G Listed on China Telecom, Price, Specifications Leaked
  6. Singapore Partners HSBC, Standard Chartered to Explore Token Use in Trade, Wealth Management
  7. MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC May Launch on November 8, Said to Perform Better than Apple A16 Bionic SoC
  8. Moto X40 Specifications Leaked, May Come With a 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: All Details
  9. Ransomware Incidents in 2021 Mostly Tied to Russian Hackers, US FinCEN Report Says
  10. Huawei Pocket S Live Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Today
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.