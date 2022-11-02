Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Amazon Prime Music Increases Song Catalogue from 2 Million to 100 Million, Adds New Podcasts

Amazon Prime Music Increases Song Catalogue from 2 Million to 100 Million, Adds New Podcasts

Amazon Prime Music users can now listen to the same number of tracks that Apple Music users have had access to since October.

By Gadgets360 Staff with Inputs from Reuters |  Updated: 2 November 2022 14:10 IST
Amazon Prime Music Increases Song Catalogue from 2 Million to 100 Million, Adds New Podcasts

Photo Credit: AFP

Amazon's move comes as retailers work to bundle entertainment services

Highlights
  • Amazon previously offered a catalogue of 2 million tracks
  • The service has also added new podcasts to its streaming service
  • Amazon's rival Apple Music adds around 20,000 new tracks daily

Amazon said on Tuesday it will make more ad-free music and podcasts available to its Prime members. According to the e-commerce giant, Prime members, who have so far been able to listen to about 2 million songs without any advertisements, will now have access to over 100 million ad-free songs, along with top podcasts. The move comes as retailers work to bundle entertainment services such as streaming with their flagship apps in a bid to boost their membership offerings.

"Prime members can discover more new music and podcasts based on their likes; shuffle play any artist, album, or playlist in the catalog; stream a collection of All-Access playlists tailored to personalized listening preferences on demand and download them for offline listening," Amazon wrote in a blog post.

Amazon's fast-shipping and media service Prime has over 200 million members globally, including in India. Membership is priced at Rs. 179 a month, Rs. 459 every three months, and Rs. 1,499 for the annual plan.

Last month, Apple announced that its music streaming service, Apple Music, had over 100 million tracks available to stream for subscribers. Apple Music has steadily grown its catalogue and added various features and improvements such as lossless audio streaming and Dolby Atmos support, and is also available on multiple platforms such as iOS and Android.

According to the Cupertino company, around 20,000 new tracks are being added to Apple Music's catalogue every day, as the streaming service now has considerably more tracks than rival Spotify.

Apple Music is available in India, starting at Rs. 49 per month for the voice plan, or Rs. 99 per month for an individual plan which allows access on multiple devices. In comparison, rival Spotify claims to have over 80 million tracks in its catalogue, with more flexible pricing plans in India that start at Rs. 7 per day.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Prime Music, Apple
Oppo A58 5G Listed on China Telecom, Price, Specifications Leaked

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Music Increases Song Catalogue from 2 Million to 100 Million, Adds New Podcasts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel to Support All 5G Phones Except iPhone From Mid-November, CEO Says
  2. Vivo X Fold First Impressions: Better Than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  3. Twitter Blue to Cost $8 per Month, Offer Verified Badge, Elon Musk Says
  4. How to Identify Font in Any Image
  5. Huawei Pocket S Live Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Today
  6. MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC to Be Revealed on November 8: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Payments Coming to South Africa’s Largest Supermarket Chain: Report
  2. Bitcoin Holds Tight Near $20,500 Mark While Altcoins See Profit Booking Across the Board
  3. Elon Musk Sends Dogecoin Fans Into Further Frenzy With Recent Tweet: Here's How
  4. The Last of Us TV Series Release Date Leak Points to January 2023 Premiere: Report
  5. Amazon Prime Music Increases Song Catalogue from 2 Million to 100 Million, Adds New Podcasts
  6. Oppo A58 5G Listed on China Telecom, Price, Specifications Leaked
  7. Singapore Partners HSBC, Standard Chartered to Explore Token Use in Trade, Wealth Management
  8. MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC May Launch on November 8, Said to Perform Better than Apple A16 Bionic SoC
  9. Moto X40 Specifications Leaked, May Come With a 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.