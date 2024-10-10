As the number of startups in cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence (AI) continues to grow, the demand for funding to support these emerging firms has also increased. VanEck, a global investment management firm based in New York City, has announced plans to invest $30 million (roughly Rs. 258 crore) into promising crypto and AI startups. Currently, VanEck's market cap stands at $26.9 billion (roughly Rs. 2,25,869 crore).

As per an official statement by VanEck released this week, the investment pool for early-age startups has launched under the VanEck Ventures brand.

Commenting on the development, VanEck CEO Jan van Eck highlighted that the company was a pioneer in recognising the potential of gold investments in 1968. Today, VanEck sees similar disruptive potential in Bitcoin, the world's oldest and most valuable cryptocurrency, currently trading at $61,094 (around ₹51.2 lakh), according to CoinMarketCap.

“We look forward to supporting founders of what we believe are some of the most disruptive companies in fintech—those building the future of finance,” the company chief noted.

The company expects to make up to 35 investments from the investment fund. Selected startups will get access to funding within the range of $500,000 (roughly Rs. 4.19 crore) to $1 million (roughly Rs. 8.39 crore).

Startups working around tokenised assets, web-linked financial marketplaces, and stablecoins-based payment systems have a good chance of acquiring required funding from VanEck Ventures. In its official statement, the company said it has already released investments for four startups from this fund – details of which are yet to be announced.

“As several on-chain utilities, focused on programmability and compliance, come to market with growing regulatory clarity, it's never been a more exciting time to build. Our goal is to be a long-term partner to bold founders defining the next phase of blockchain utility,” said Juan Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures.

As of August 31, 2024, VanEck says it managed approximately $113.9 billion (roughly Rs. 9,56,459 crore) in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts.

This year, crypto-focussed startups reportedly managed to see bigger investments from venture capital firms in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the first. In a recently released report by PitchBook, a total of $2.7 billion (roughly Rs. 22,672 crore) was invested into crypto startups between April and June this year via 503 deals.

In addition to VanEck, other firms backing early-stage Web3 startups include Paradigm, Brevan Howard Asset Management, Framework Ventures, Maven 11, Dragonfly, and Haun Ventures.

