PlayStation Plus Game Catalog additions for the month of October have been revealed. This month's PS Plus lineup is led by zombie action-adventure title Dead Island 2. The game drops players into an undead-infested Los Angeles, with a colourful cast of popstars, washed out rockstars and actors living the Hollywood life in the middle of a deadly outbreak. Other games joining the PS Plus Game Catalog this month include university management sim Two Point Campus, interactive survival-horror title The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, adventure platformer Gris, point-and-click adventure Return to Monkey Island and more. The games will be available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscribers from October 15.

In addition to the Game Catalog titles, Sony also announced October's PS VR2 titles and Classics Catalog offerings for PS Plus Premium subscribers on Wednesday. PS Plus monthly games for October, announced late last month, are available right now for all members to download and play. These include WWE 2K24, Dead Space and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

PS Plus Game Catalog titles for October

Dead Island 2 headlines the Game Catalog offerings this month. Released last year, Dambuster Studios' action-RPG tasks players to slay as many zombies and escape from LA –– or Hell-A –– as the game calls it. You crash land into the city of dreams, and it quickly turns into a city of nightmares after a zombie virus drives LA's wacky denizens into undead frenzy. Players must craft and upgrade all manners of melee weapons, from baseball bats to samurai swords, to slice through the horde and find a way out of Hollywood. There are guns in Dead Island 2, as well, but smacking the zombies in the face is simply more fun. The game will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

LA zombies hit different

Photo Credit: Deep Silver

Sequel to Two Point Hospital, where you handle the intricate inner workings of a hospital, Two Point Campus shifts the setting to a university campus. In this business sim, you build and manage the campus brick by brick, expand its facilities and ensure it's the ideal destination for students. You get to build out different departments, organise events, host athletic meets, hire staff and ensure the university functions smoothly. If you're into management sims and miss the time you spent in college, this might be the perfect game for you. Two Point Campus is available on both PS4 and PS5.

Build your own Hogwarts in Two Point Campus

Photo Credit: Sega

It's October and we're in the middle of spooky season, creeping up on Halloween. This month has already seen a couple of remakes of horror games –– Silent Hill 2 and Until Dawn. And if you want something similar, then The Devil in Me is coming to PS Plus Game Catalog soon. Part of the ‘The Dark Pictures Anthology,' the interactive survival-horror game serves as the fourth and final game of the first season of the series. The Devil in Me features five playable protagonists –– members of a documentary film crew shooting an episode of their series. Invited to a remote island for the shoot, they soon realise the place is littered with death traps. As with other interactive titles from Supermassive Games, The Devil in Me features a branching storyline, with multiple possibilities and endings. Player choices end up deciding the fates of the characters. The game arrives on PS Plus for both PS4 and PS5.

The Devil in Me is an interactive survival-horror game

Photo Credit: Bandai Namco/ Supermassive Games

Devolver Digital's Return to Monkey Island is an old-school 2D point-and-click adventure, where players explore different locations, solve tricky puzzles and uncover secrets of the islands. You play as pirate Guybrush Threepwood, exploring a set of fictional islands in the Caribbean. The game features a vibrant cast of NPCs, plenty of clues to uncover the secret of the titular island and an intuitive interface to handle your items. The game will be available on the PS5.

Here's the full list of games arriving on PS Plus Game Catalog this month for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members:

PS Plus Classics Catalog, PS VR2 titles

For PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members, The Last Clockwinder is this month's sole PS VR2 title. The Classics Catalog, on the other hand, adds Dino Crisis (PS4, PS5), Siren (PS4, PS5) and R-Type Dimensions EX (PS4). All PS Plus Game Catalog, Classics Catalog and PS VR2 titles will be playable starting October 15.