Dead Island 2, Two Point Campus, Return to Monkey Island and More Join PS Plus Game Catalog in October

All games will be available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscribers from October 15.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 October 2024 18:58 IST
Photo Credit: Deep Silver

Dead Island 2 brings satisfying, violent melee combat

Highlights
  • Two Point Campus is a sequel to Two Point Hospital
  • Sony also announced Classics Catalog for PS Plus Premium members
  • The Devil in Me is the season finale of The Dark Pictures Anthology
PlayStation Plus Game Catalog additions for the month of October have been revealed. This month's PS Plus lineup is led by zombie action-adventure title Dead Island 2. The game drops players into an undead-infested Los Angeles, with a colourful cast of popstars, washed out rockstars and actors living the Hollywood life in the middle of a deadly outbreak. Other games joining the PS Plus Game Catalog this month include university management sim Two Point Campus, interactive survival-horror title The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, adventure platformer Gris, point-and-click adventure Return to Monkey Island and more. The games will be available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscribers from October 15.

In addition to the Game Catalog titles, Sony also announced October's PS VR2 titles and Classics Catalog offerings for PS Plus Premium subscribers on Wednesday. PS Plus monthly games for October, announced late last month, are available right now for all members to download and play. These include WWE 2K24, Dead Space and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

PS Plus Game Catalog titles for October

Dead Island 2 headlines the Game Catalog offerings this month. Released last year, Dambuster Studios' action-RPG tasks players to slay as many zombies and escape from LA –– or Hell-A –– as the game calls it. You crash land into the city of dreams, and it quickly turns into a city of nightmares after a zombie virus drives LA's wacky denizens into undead frenzy. Players must craft and upgrade all manners of melee weapons, from baseball bats to samurai swords, to slice through the horde and find a way out of Hollywood. There are guns in Dead Island 2, as well, but smacking the zombies in the face is simply more fun. The game will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

sola2 1 dead island 2

LA zombies hit different
Photo Credit: Deep Silver

Sequel to Two Point Hospital, where you handle the intricate inner workings of a hospital, Two Point Campus shifts the setting to a university campus. In this business sim, you build and manage the campus brick by brick, expand its facilities and ensure it's the ideal destination for students. You get to build out different departments, organise events, host athletic meets, hire staff and ensure the university functions smoothly. If you're into management sims and miss the time you spent in college, this might be the perfect game for you. Two Point Campus is available on both PS4 and PS5.

2 point campus 2 point campus

Build your own Hogwarts in Two Point Campus
Photo Credit: Sega

It's October and we're in the middle of spooky season, creeping up on Halloween. This month has already seen a couple of remakes of horror games –– Silent Hill 2 and Until Dawn. And if you want something similar, then The Devil in Me is coming to PS Plus Game Catalog soon. Part of the ‘The Dark Pictures Anthology,' the interactive survival-horror game serves as the fourth and final game of the first season of the series. The Devil in Me features five playable protagonists –– members of a documentary film crew shooting an episode of their series. Invited to a remote island for the shoot, they soon realise the place is littered with death traps. As with other interactive titles from Supermassive Games, The Devil in Me features a branching storyline, with multiple possibilities and endings. Player choices end up deciding the fates of the characters. The game arrives on PS Plus for both PS4 and PS5.

devil in me devil in me

The Devil in Me is an interactive survival-horror game
Photo Credit: Bandai Namco/ Supermassive Games

Devolver Digital's Return to Monkey Island is an old-school 2D point-and-click adventure, where players explore different locations, solve tricky puzzles and uncover secrets of the islands. You play as pirate Guybrush Threepwood, exploring a set of fictional islands in the Caribbean. The game features a vibrant cast of NPCs, plenty of clues to uncover the secret of the titular island and an intuitive interface to handle your items. The game will be available on the PS5.

Here's the full list of games arriving on PS Plus Game Catalog this month for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members:

PS Plus Classics Catalog, PS VR2 titles

For PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members, The Last Clockwinder is this month's sole PS VR2 title. The Classics Catalog, on the other hand, adds Dino Crisis (PS4, PS5), Siren (PS4, PS5) and R-Type Dimensions EX (PS4). All PS Plus Game Catalog, Classics Catalog and PS VR2 titles will be playable starting October 15.

Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Violent and gratifying melee combat
  • Weapon variety and modifications
  • Hub world design
  • Short campaign
  • Bad
  • Lacklustre story and characters
  • Repetitive mission structure and gameplay
  • Occasional bugs, glitches
Read detailed Deep Silver Dead Island 2 review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Dead Island
PEGI Rating 18+
Two Point Campus

Two Point Campus

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Simulation
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows, PC: macOS, PC: Linux
Modes Single-player
Series Two Point
PEGI Rating 3+
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Survival horror
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series The Dark Pictures Anthology
PEGI Rating 18+
Gris

Gris

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Adventure
Platform Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, iOS, PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 7+
Return to Monkey Island

Return to Monkey Island

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows, PC: macOS, PC: Linux
Modes Single-player
Series Monkey Island
PEGI Rating 7+
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Ghostbusters
PEGI Rating 12+
Ghost Recon Wildlands

Ghost Recon Wildlands

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Great moment to moment gameplay
  • Improved driving over the beta
  • Incredible number of options
  • Bad
  • Bugs plague some missions
  • One-sided narrative
Read detailed Ubisoft Ghost Recon Wildlands review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Stadia, Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon
PEGI Rating 18+
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Retail Investors Express Interest in Crypto, Yet Market Volatility and Fraud Risks Deter Participation: IOSCO Report
Investment Management Firm VanEck to Invest in Crypto and AI Startups: Details

Dead Island 2, Two Point Campus, Return to Monkey Island and More Join PS Plus Game Catalog in October
