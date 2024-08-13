Technology News
English Edition

Crypto Startups Bagged Over $2 Billion in Funding Across 503 Deals in Q2 2024: PitchBook

Paradigm, Brevan Howard Asset Management, Framework Ventures, Maven 11, Dragonfly, and Haun Ventures have been named among the top ten Web3 investors.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 August 2024 19:01 IST
Crypto Startups Bagged Over $2 Billion in Funding Across 503 Deals in Q2 2024: PitchBook

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Monad Labs, which calls itself a smart contract platform, secured Q2’s largest funding

Highlights
  • Monad Labs secured $225 million in funding
  • DeFi, blockchain scalability solutions are becoming popular
  • Arbelos Markets, MegaETH secured notable seed funding capital
Advertisement

Crypto startups reportedly managed to see bigger investments from venture capital firms in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the first. As per a report, a total of $2.7 billion were invested into crypto startups between April and June this year. This amount is 2.5 percent higher than what was fetched by crypto startups between January and March. A total of 503 deals were finalised in the second quarter of 2024 between up-and-coming Web3 firms and investors.

Paradigm, Brevan Howard Asset Management, Framework Ventures, Maven 11, Dragonfly, and Haun Ventures have been named among the top ten Web3 investors according to a report by PitchBook.

Monad Labs, which calls itself a smart contract platform that scales Ethereum by 1000 times, secured the quarter's largest funding of $225 million (roughly Rs. 1,889 crore) in April this year. Other startups on the top ten list of secured investments include Farcaster, Zentry, Berachain, Babylon, Sophon, Avail, TradeAlgo, Movement Labs, and Conduit. These startups have been exploring the sectors of decentralised finance (DeFi), blockchain networks, and Web3.

“The increasing deal value yet lower deal count suggests that deal sizes increased overall during the quarter. With positive investor sentiment returning to crypto and barring any major market downturns, we expect the volume and pace of investments to continue increasing throughout the year. Infrastructure startups continued to lead the way in funding during the quarter,” the report stated.

In seed and pre-seed funding as well, investors have not resisted pouring in funds. Arbelos Markets, MegaETH, Morph, and Lagrange are among young startups, presently in the early stage of their respective businesses. Most of these firms are working on scalability solutions for blockchains as well as to bring in more Web3-friendly developer tools.

“The median pre-money valuation for the seed stage was $23 million (roughly Rs. 193 crore); the early stage, $63.8 million (roughly Rs. 535 crore); and the late stage, $40.8 million (roughly Rs. 342 crore) representing changes of +97 percent, +166 percent, and –36 percent respectively, from full-year 2023,” the report noted.

These numbers, PitchBook said, indicate that investment rounds have become highly competitive at the earlier stages but less so at the later stage.

In the Indian web3 startup landscape, BitGet along with CoinSwitch Ventures, and Andreessen Horowitz have poured in investments in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Startups, Web3, Blockchain, DeFi
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Competition Commission of India Unusually Recalls All Reports Linked to Antitrust Probe on Apple
Sakana AI Introduces The AI Scientist, Claims It Can Fully Automate Scientific Discovery

Related Stories

Crypto Startups Bagged Over $2 Billion in Funding Across 503 Deals in Q2 2024: PitchBook
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL with AI Features Debut in India
  2. Vivo T3 Pro 5G Tipped to Launch in India This Month With These Features
  3. Itel A50, Itel A50C With Unisoc T603 SoC Debut in India: Price, Features
  4. Pixel 9 Pro Fold With 8-Inch OLED Display, Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixel Watch 3 With Brighter Actua Display Launched in India Alongside Pixel Buds Pro 2
  2. Pixel 9 Pro Fold With 8-Inch OLED Inner Display, Tensor G4 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL With Tensor G4 SoC Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Files by Google Reportedly Getting Circle to Search for Images, AI Summary Feature
  5. HMD Hyper Tipped to Come With 120Hz OLED Display and Nokia Lumia-Inspired Design
  6. Two New Games Based on Horror Classic Halloween Currently Under Development: Report
  7. WhatsApp Reportedly Working On Meta AI Voice Mode Feature, Could Offer Ten Different Voices
  8. Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 2.5K Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Opera One Browser on iPhone Gets Big Revamp With AI Image Generation Capabilities, More
  10. Sakana AI Introduces The AI Scientist, Claims It Can Fully Automate Scientific Discovery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »