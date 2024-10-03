Technology News
English Edition

WazirX to Form Committee of Creditors by October 9 Amidst Restructuring Plans

Zettai, the Singapore-based majority stakeholder entity of WazirX, is behind assembling the Committee of Creditors (COC).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 October 2024 17:30 IST
WazirX to Form Committee of Creditors by October 9 Amidst Restructuring Plans

Photo Credit: WazirX

A multi-sig wallet of WazirX was hacked for over $230 million under Liminal’s oversight in July

Highlights
  • WazirX is working to restructure its finances
  • Its working with Singapore-based Kroll to reorganise its funds
  • Crypto withdrawals remain suspended on WazirX
Advertisement

Two months after it lost $230 million (roughhly Rs. 1,900 crore) to hackers, WazirX is still looking for ways to include its community members in the ongoing restructuring process. The beleaguered crypto exchange has announced that it is in the process of forming a ‘Committee of Creditors' (COC). Zettai, the Singapore-based majority stakeholder entity of WazirX will oversee the setting up of the COC that will comprise 10 members, selected through a two-phased process from a pool of creditors who have shown an interest in joining the committee.

“Creditors will be sorted in terms of smallest claims to largest claims, with this overall list being broken into 10 separate tranches each representing 10 percent of claims, with the sum of all tranches amounting to $546.5 million (roughly Rs. 4,588 crore) of claims,” the exchange explained in a blog post. “One COC member will be randomly selected from each of the COC member pool tranches.”

Zettai may be required to submit the identities of the selected COC members at the Singapore Court, that recently granted WazirX a four-month moratorium for its financial restructuring. Zettai is working with a financial restructuring firm Kroll to map out a plan.

The first phase of the member selection is expected to conclude on Thursday, and Zettai plans to issue emails to specific creditors identified in Phase 1. These creditors will have to indicate their interest in being a COC member by October 7. The second phase of the selection phase is estimated to be completed by October 8 and the finally selected ten members will be provided by October 9.

“The Company (Zettai) and its advisors aim to hold the first COC meeting within a week of the formation of the COC and will provide at least 48 hours of notice to selected COC members for all proposed COC meetings,” the blog post states.

Reactions to this decision from WazirX have surfaced on social media with people questioning WazirX about the potential benefits of setting up the COC during the restructuring process. The exchange is set to host its third virtual town hall meeting on Friday to explain the COC selection process, and more details are expected to emerge in the coming days.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, WazirX, Zettai, WazirX Hack, COC
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on 2-in-1 Laptops

Related Stories

WazirX to Form Committee of Creditors by October 9 Amidst Restructuring Plans
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tata Electronics to Partially Resume Work at Fire-Hit iPhone Plant
  2. Apple Store Festive Offers: iPhone 15 Available With Free Beats Solo Buds, More
  3. iPhone 16 Pro Max Review: Apple's Crown Jewel?
  4. Google for India 2024: New AI, Payment and Health Features Unveiled
  5. OnePlus 13 Tipped to Arrive With Notable Battery Upgrade Over OnePlus 12
  6. SWIFT to Trial Live Digital Currency Transactions in 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. WazirX to Form Committee of Creditors by October 9 Amidst Restructuring Plans
  2. Tata Electronics to Partially Resume Work at Fire-Hit iPhone Component Plant
  3. Global Bank Messaging Network SWIFT to Trial Live Digital Currency Transactions in 2025
  4. Microsoft Copilot Updated With AI-Powered Voice and Vision Features; Recall Availability Expanded
  5. Oppo Find X8 Design Leaked as Live Image Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Projectors
  7. Xiaomi 15 Series, Honor Magic 7 Lineup Tipped to Be Unveiled in October Following Vivo X200 Series Launch
  8. OnePlus 13 to Arrive With Notable Battery Upgrade Over OnePlus 12, Tipster Claims
  9. Google Said to Be Working on Reasoning AI, Chasing OpenAI’s Efforts
  10. Samsung Said to Cut Thousands of Jobs Amid Struggles in AI Market
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »